Google Pixel 7 review: Awesome pocket astrophotography camera





The Google Pixel 7 succeeds the Pixel 6 as Google’s second version of its smartphone line and features a homegrown Google Tensor chip, but this time it’s powered by a newly developed device that’s rated faster, more efficient and more secure. It’s in the shape of a G2 chip.

We usually don’t talk about mobile phones at Live Science, but we love astrophotography cameras, and the Google Pixel 7 is positioned as a great replacement for dedicated astrophotography cameras, so we had to check it out.

Google Pixel 7 Specs:

Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm) Weight: 6.9 oz (197 g) Display size: 6.3 inches (160.5 mm), 20:9 aspect ratio Display resolution: FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED 416 Camera with PPI: Rear 50MP f/1.85, Ultrawide 12MP f/2.2, Front 10.8MP f/2.2RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 Internal Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 OS: AndroidCPU: Google Tensor G2 Battery Capacity: Minimum 4270 mAh, Typical 4355 mAh

Pixel phones have always been known for their great camera performance, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. Very similar to the Pixel 6, with all the standard features (more on that below), but with a shallow depth of field blur effect on the video and 24FPS (cinematic) It also introduces a new Cinematic Blur feature that records with. standard frame rate).

However, the Pixel 6 still has a few bugs, including a frustratingly intermittent biometric fingerprint lock and an awkward swipe-down menu for turning Wi-Fi and mobile data on and off. But it’s a great smartphone and works fast.

Google Pixel 7: design

Comparison of Google Pixel 6 Pro (left) and Pixel 7 (right). (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The camera has a larger visor strip The back is made of the same slippery glass, making it more difficult to handle Wrap-around screen makes it easier to use with one hand

Unsurprisingly, we still have the Pixel 7 camera visor strip that first appeared on the Pixel 6. But it’s not getting any bigger. Hold it up to the Pixel 6 and you’ll notice the notch is deeper and made out of aluminum instead of glass. Why Google felt the need to continue with this visor bump is a little unclear to us. Because this visor bump reduces the overall depth of the phone from its slim 0.3 inch (8.7 mm) thickness to 11.3 mm (according to our digital calipers). This maximum depth is what camera case manufacturers strive to protect their devices. That puts a chunky phone on top of an already quite tall and wide phone at 155.6 mm (6.1 inches) x 73.2 mm (2.9 inches).

Most of the time you will need two hands to use the top slide-down menu as it is difficult to use with one hand unless you have large hands. Google’s awareness of this is evident when all the app icons are placed at the bottom of the screen when you first boot the device.

Comparing the 6 Pro (left) and 7 (right) on the actual screen, we can see that despite the 25% improvement, the difference in brightness is negligible. (Image credit: Jason Parnell Brooks)

There are many things I like about the construction of the Pixel 7. Its housing is made from recycled material, which accounts for 19% of the smartphone’s weight (it’s not entirely made from recycled material, as some of the ads might misread it to make you think so). ). The 6.3-inch display is bright and easy to use outdoors in bright sunlight. Again, the advertising campaign says it’s 25% brighter than the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro when compared to measured nits across devices.

However, we were unable to reproduce this finding in the real world. In a side-by-side comparison of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Pro, with both screens set to white at maximum brightness, I found it hard to tell the difference. When I asked other people in the office for their opinions, some actually said he was brighter on the 6 Pro (maybe because he had a larger screen size on the 6 Pro), but one thing is clear. bottom. Pixel 7 has increased pearlescence. Then, looking at the screen from every angle, the Pixel 7’s screen turned yellow and pink more often than his 6 Pro’s, which was a bit disappointing. That said, the Pixel 7 has his IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back of the device for added protection.

Image 1/3

If you look at the side of the Pixel 7, you can see the Pixel 7 resting on top of the camera visor. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Cinematic video blur caused background subjects to be out of focus during recording. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The camera visor is larger than its predecessor, but is made from recycled aluminum. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Google Pixel 7: Features

Cameras and apps loaded on your device load quickly and easily. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Apps load quickly and are glitch-free Speakers have good clarity but lack the low-end found in the 6 Pro Fingerprint scanner is clunky and unreliable

What we love about the Pixel 7 is its blazing speed in use. Want your camera to appear? Double-tap the power button and the camera instantly zooms in and is ready to snap. Do you want to turn the screen on? Double tap to show the lock screen along with a large clock, date and weather display. All Google apps (Chrome, Maps, Photos, Gmail, Play Store) opened fast and had no issues at any point.

The Pixel 7’s speaker is clear and accurate for a smartphone, with excellent high frequency performance and impressive volume. Compared to the 6 Pro, the music isn’t quite as impactful as its predecessor, with a lack of low-end frequencies and a noticeable dip in the low-mids. But note that I didn’t test this against 6, it’s the only test. 6 pro.

This speaker delivers clear audio, but noticeably lacks bass response. (Image credit: Jason Parnell Brooks)

The aforementioned slipperiness of the back glass makes it difficult to use on a daily basis without a phone case, and where Google doesn’t seem to be improving yet is the biometric fingerprint ID feature that unlocks the phone. . Putting it in the bottom third of the screen allows users to open the phone with a touch and when it works it’s very fast. However, the success rate was about 75%, similar to the 6 Pro, which was very disappointing. Compared to when Google put the fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, it was almost 100% successful depending on how dirty your hands are, I think this is a problem Google really needs to solve.

Google Pixel 7: camera performance

The fingerprint scanner only works around 75% which is frustrating. (Image credit: Jason Parnell Brooks)

As usual for Pixel phones, the Pixel 7’s camera performance is excellent. Fast autofocus even in low-light environments makes it difficult to take clear photos. In addition, the close-up focus function makes it easy to take close-up photos of your subject. Similar to the Pixel 6, it has autofocus tracking, which works very well as you can select a subject and then move the phone around while the phone keeps focusing on that subject.

We’re really surprised by some significant improvements from the 6 Pro when it comes to noise handling as well, there’s obviously some extra processing magic going on internally to reduce noise in shadows when shooting internally. rice field. Colors are more muted than the 6 Pro, and while they start out a little less impressive, they’re more realistic in the end, with less auto-applied sharpness, which is also a step in the right direction. This makes photos and videos sharper, and Google’s RealTone focuses on helping portraits be properly exposed regardless of skin tone.

The same 0.7x ultra-wide option is also available in selfie mode, allowing you to include larger groups and more background in your shots while taking selfies. Also, for taking selfies, the 7 seems to be inherently more contrasty compared to the 6 Pro, which helps keep faces crisp and clear, which I feel is a plus.

I’ve also used it to shoot night skies with great results. That means it’s a great alternative to the best astrophotography cameras if you don’t want to buy a dedicated camera. We shot on a summer night, so not ideal for astrophotography, but we still managed to get some great shots as you can see below.

US Price: 128GB: $749 256GB: $849 512GB: $949 UK Price: 128GB: £474 256GB: £574

Image 1/6

The Pixel 7’s Astro features were good, although we were testing during the summer, which limited dark skies (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)We were testing during the summer, which limited dark skies However, the Pixel 7’s Astro function was good (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)The Pixel 7’s Astro function is good, but we were testing it over the summer and had limited dark skies (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Shot in the darkest corner of the room, so shadows are still relatively noise-free, even for handheld shots. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Good and realistic tone reproduction even in the presence of multiple light sources. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) A ​​closer look at the piano keys reveals excellent close-focusing ability and beautiful bokeh. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Should I buy a Google Pixel 7?

We’ve highlighted some issues with the Pixel 7 that surprisingly still linger with the Pixel 6, but ultimately these are serious issues that most users can easily ignore. (Except for the pesky biometric fingerprint scanner). There are a few other improvements under the hood, like Google’s Titan M2 chip and extra security, which we like, but at the end of the day, regular users don’t notice this on a daily basis.

This smartphone is perfect for photographers and videographers who value image and video quality and want a phone that works perfectly anywhere, anytime. With an impressive 24-hour battery life (extended by up to 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode), it’s extremely portable and all the Google apps we know and love work flawlessly and fast.

If this product does not suit you

Want all the camera and video performance without the price? We recommend the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. Aside from the slightly less noise in the shadows and the immediate image processing (that can be addressed with RAW shooting), I don’t see much of a difference. Guarantee extra costs. Throw in the 6 Pro and you’ll also get a telephoto lens that offers 4x optical zoom, perfect for distant portraits and landscape and cityscape zooms.

Not an Android fan? iPhone 14 and 14 Pro launched with improved low-light performance for the main and ultra-wide camera lenses. I haven’t tested it yet, but I would argue that these are probably the best non-Android smartphones out there, even when compared to the previous 13 and 13 Pro models. However, it is much larger and bulkier, making it difficult to use in small hands.

Google Pixel 7: price comparison

