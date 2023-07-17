Northeast tech companies team up for innovation hub





Three major technology organizations in the Northeast have joined forces to launch a new innovation hub.

The National Data Innovation Center (NICD), Newcastle University and Sunderland Software City (SSC) will lead the Hearttree Center North East Hub, part of the Hearttree National Digital Innovation Center (HNCDI) program.

This joint initiative aims to empower SMEs in the region by enabling them to gain a competitive edge through the adoption of innovative digital technologies.

Following the recent announcement that Newcastle, along with Cardiff and Ulster, was one of only three locations selected to roll out the initiative nationwide, SSC and NICD will serve as key partners in implementing the programme. To do.

Over the next three years, the North East Hub will provide fully funded support to companies to help them understand advanced technologies, develop proofs of concept, and de-risk investments in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. To do.

In anticipation of the initiative opening up to SMEs this July, the SSC and NICD are encouraging organizations in the Northeast to reach out to improve their technical capacity and qualifications.

“The National Data Innovation Center is pleased to partner with Sunderland Software City to host the Hartley Center SME Engagement Hub for the Northeast,” said Professor Barry Hodgson, Strategy Director and Principal Investigator, National Data Innovation Center, University of Newcastle. increase. For Hartley Center Northeast Hub.

Our team of expert data scientists works with small businesses across the region to transform their organizations through digital technology adoption and innovative use of data. We look forward to working with the Hartley Center and other hubs based in Cardiff and Ulster to offer this exciting programme. “

Dr. David Dunn, CEO of Sunderland Software City added: “We are excited to work with the National Data Innovation Center to develop and host this regional hub.

Our business engagement experts assist small businesses in key sectors in the Northeast and Tees Valley, mentoring them in the use of data, data analytics, AI and machine learning. We aim to drive growth and innovation in the region by fostering a community of companies that can harness data to improve productivity and competitiveness. “

The effort will kick off at the event “Maximizing Growth: Empowering Small Businesses with Advanced Digital Technologies” at The Catalyst in Newcastle on 27th July. You can register here.

