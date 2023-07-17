Microsoft agrees to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation





NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has struck a deal with Sony to continue the “Call of Duty” video game series on the PlayStation console after Sony acquired video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division.

In a post, Spencer said he looks forward to a future where players around the world have more options to play their favorite games.

Call of Duty is at the center of a corporate tug of war between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation over Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which makes up the best-selling Call of Duty lineup.

In convincing regulators around the world to approve the deal, Microsoft has struck deals with Nintendo and some cloud gaming providers to license Activision titles such as Call of Duty for 10 years, making it I made an offer to Sony. So far, Sony has never signed a deal. It’s happening now that Microsoft is slowly getting closer to closing the deal.

A US appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by a federal regulator to block the Microsoft acquisition.

Microsoft struck a deal with Activision in January 2022 with the aim of extending its video game influence beyond long-time industry leader Sony and the Xbox, which has a lower market share than its PlayStation device. The company has spent the last few months seeking regulatory approval in the U.S. and abroad, facing opposition from Sony, which feared losing access to what it called its essential game titles.

Background: Microsoft Close to Completing $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision After Court Rejects Regulators

In testimony given during the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s legal dispute over the acquisition, Sony executive Jim Ryan said he had a personal relationship with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Spencer. He said he initially expressed little concern about the deal after speaking to .

Ryan later said he came to believe that Microsoft could use Call of Duty’s popularity to the detriment of PlayStation, further degrading the player experience.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Microsoft has confirmed that the deal will continue for 10 years.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a tweet that from day one of the acquisition, the company has been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after crossing the finish line of this deal approval, we remain focused on making Call of Duty available to more platforms and more consumers than ever before.

The tech giant needs to complete its acquisition by Tuesday to avoid a potential $3 billion exit fee.

