Do Asian Corporate Groups Really Promote Innovation?





In recent years, many countries in Asia have attracted attention for their rapid economic development and innovation. Much of this development and innovation is driven by business groups, large and highly diverse networks of companies with common ownership (such as Samsung). In their new book, Simon Commander and Saul Estrin argue that the role of business groups as innovation catalysts is much more nuanced than the hype suggests.

Our recent book, The Connections World: The Future of Asian Capitalism, charts Asia’s remarkable economic performance over the past 50 years, but also raises some caveats. We believe that the development of Asia is based on business arrangements that are very different from those of the West, particularly the active intervention of the state and the large, highly diverse networks of firms linked by common ownership (usually family). It claims to have been built on the central role of the Business Group (BG), which is .

As a result of these two factors, politicians often play a far-reaching but always harmless role in guiding the economic development of Asian economies. BG’s organizational structure not only fosters undesirable close ties with politicians, but also opaque corporate governance and weak minority shareholder rights. In what we call “The Connections World”, politicians and political parties are at the top, often with dynastic BGs. BG looks to politicians to provide cheap loans, subsidies and public sector contracts, as well as to protect itself from competitors. Politicians look to these groups to support state-led initiatives and provide jobs, especially for politically sensitive communities and for themselves and their families. Thus, the relationship between politics and business is highly transactional.

How does Connections World’s omnipresent presence affect innovation? The answer is nuanced. BG affiliates tend to be more innovative than non-affiliates. Not a surprising result given the access to additional resources. However, when we look at innovation at the national level, we find that the broader impact of BG on innovation is negative, largely as a result of its market power. This suggests that Asian economies will need to curb BG’s firm market power and its political ties in the next phase of growth.

A connected world and innovation

The impact of Connections World on innovation is more than transient. Because as Asian economies move from massive growth (more capital and labor application) to intensive growth (driven by higher productivity), innovation will play an increasingly important role in Asian economies. Because you will be able to fulfill Economic development. However, Connections World is associated with a significant increase in market power by existing business groups. These groups operate across many sectors, often with 50 or 100 or more sectors in a single group, so their organizational structure also supports a high overall concentration. . Overall concentration refers to the share of the largest firms in the economy as a whole. Such concentration will enhance BG’s ability to enter into reciprocal arrangements with governments, for example to implement policy objectives in exchange for protection from foreign competition.

Looking at the largest companies’ revenues to GDP, the concentration of the top five companies (CR5) is over 30% in South Korea and Vietnam, and over 10% even in India and China, the two largest economies. For the top 10 companies (CR10), its share rises to over 40% in South Korea and Vietnam, and not far in Thailand. India and China have CR10 above 15%. In fact, the overall concentration rate is high across Asia. This contrasts with, for example, the United States, where CR5 and CR10 are only 3% and 4% respectively.

High levels of concentration tend to imply high market power. This looks like a bad omen for innovation, as most economic thinking has emphasized the role that competition plays in encouraging corporate innovation. In the classical paradigm, lack of competition leads to rent collection and failure to invest in innovation. However, Joseph Schumpeter also argued that competition itself can stifle incentives to innovation if it rapidly undermines the interest in innovation. Moreover, market power itself is not always an obstacle to innovation. In a monopoly competition model with even competition, firms have a strong incentive to innovate in order to disrupt their rivals.

In Asia, there are some obvious differences that can affect innovation. First, the largest companies are usually his BGs, which are highly diversified, with a very different organization and focus than most companies in Europe and North America. One possible implication is that BG may have much greater market power than an independent company (unaffiliated company), and the negative effects of this market power are exacerbated by BG’s political ties. could increase BG’s ability to collect rents, which could further reduce rents. their desire to innovate. However, BG is also well positioned to attract and leverage resources such as the government, and may use these resources for innovation. Therefore, some ambiguity is inevitable as to whether BG is good or bad for innovation.

Our research, based on a sample of over 9,000 companies in seven Asian countries, supports a nuanced picture of BG’s impact on innovation. Indeed, BG is innovating, perhaps driven by evenly matched competition. BG affiliates are more innovative than non-affiliates, but this is primarily a result of the fact that BG affiliates have access to additional resources, particularly capital provided within the group. However, there are also indications that BG’s market power is having a negative impact on innovation. And evidence suggests that the advantage of his BG membership in innovation diminishes as BG becomes larger or more prevalent in the economy.

Perhaps most importantly, looking at innovation at the country level, the broader impact of BG on innovation appears to be negative. This is probably because the market is highly concentrated and the role played by powerful corporate groups is also a hindrance to creative disruption. Tight resources allow inefficient firms to survive while limiting new entrants. In fact, most Asian countries spend less on R&D than developed countries (as expected), but their levels of development (as measured by GDP) are about the same as those found in the rest of the world, or stays below that. It is clear that some economies, such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, are carrying out significantly less R&D than expected. In fact, only South Korea is ahead, but China is also slightly above that line. Similar results are obtained when focusing on patents.

In short, contrary to some hype, Asia is not a particularly innovative region. This is not because BG failed to innovate on its own. They are often very dynamic. But their vice-like domination of markets and economies stifles innovation in other parts of the economy. This is mainly because BG and its political ties make it very difficult for potential competitors to enter. Additionally, few companies are able to innovate due to lack of access to funding, skills and other critical resources. This will be the main channel that stifles innovation, rather than corporate groups acting as hustlers and rent bearers.

Conclusion

The strength and resilience of Connections World in Asia means that market power is deeply entrenched. To change this, we need sustained and creative policies. But such changes are always difficult given that major players in the world of connections have little incentive to modify their behavior. But the experience of the United States in the 1930s, more recently Israel, and even South Korea suggests how to proceed. Key areas of policy reform include taking steps to dismantle the BG and force the adoption of a more transparent alternative form. It also involves developing a competition policy design that can address the problems caused by using inheritance taxes to weaken dynastic rule.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt effectively outlawed BG in the United States by prohibiting the use of pyramidal ownership structures and limiting cross-shareholdings. While this is unlikely to be feasible in Asia at this time, there may be opportunities for this policy element. In addition, the requirement that minority shareholders have a say in related party transactions may also be a viable option. From a competition policy perspective, authorities should add to standard competition rules a requirement on the impact of mergers and acquisitions on overall concentration, as is done in Israel. This requires strengthening the independence and technical capacity of competition authorities. Finally, inheritance tax also helps break down his BG form, which is mostly family owned. Some evidence of this is also emerging in South Korea, which recently adopted a top inheritance tax rate of 50%. There, family-owned Samsung has already announced that the next generation won’t take over the business.

Articles represent the opinions of the authors and not necessarily those of the University of Chicago, Booth School of Management, or their faculty.

