Google Tightens Play Store Rules, Welcomes Blockchain The Register





Google has issued updated policies for companies distributing Android apps through the Play Store, citing reliability and safety concerns.

The main point is that some developers are required to provide more identities in order to comply with the expanded Play Console requirements policy. Beginning August 31st, developers registering new organizations will be required to provide her DUNS number, his 9-digit identifier assigned by her Dun & Bradstreet data broker. This information is used to inform you that your verified identity, such as your name, address and contact details, will appear in the new About Us section of our listings on Google Play.

Existing developers who registered as an organization rather than an individual can expect compliance information from Google in October.

A DUNS number is not a guarantee that the company is trustworthy. There is a list on his FTX of failed cryptocurrency businesses, but registration could help with risk management decisions, or at least knowing where to send legal papers and police.

Speaking of cryptocurrencies, Google is becoming more tolerant of blockchain-related apps. With the upgraded content policy, developers of apps that use blockchain-protected tokenized digital assets are required to post the required financial capabilities declaration for all apps that integrate financial services on their app content page in the Play Console. stipulated to be completed.

“As blockchain technology continues to evolve, maintaining user trust is paramount,” Joseph Mills, group product manager at Google Play, said in a blog post. “As part of the policy update, we required apps to be transparent to users about tokenized digital assets.”

For example, if an app or game is sold or allows users to earn tokenized digital assets, the developer must clearly declare this. These assets are intended to build a richer, more immersive experience with advertising audio as additional user protection, but the developer does not advertise the potential revenue generated from play or trading activity. It cannot be embellished or beautified. “

Cryptomining on devices is still prohibited, but remote management of cryptomining is allowed. Additional regulations may apply to cryptocurrency exchanges and software wallets.

Chocolate Factory has also revised its device and network abuse policies to require that apps running on-device Android containers, a way of simulating the Android OS, respect the developer’s wishes to refuse to participate. said.

Developers can now signal containerization denial by setting the REQUIRE_SECURE_ENV property in the app’s manifest file. The policy is designed “to give developers more control over where their apps appear” and will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

In addition, apps targeting Android 14 and higher must comply with the rules covering user-visible foreground service interactions. Developers must declare valid foreground service types and permissions for all services used by the app.

There is also a new JobScheduler API and related requirements intended to make user-initiated data transfers more explicit. Also, various permission restrictions such as VPN and Exact Alarm API have been updated.

Elsewhere, the abuse policy has been expanded to require that the app’s functionality must be clear to the user. So after his 11 years of running the Play Store, it’s time to explicitly ban hidden, undocumented or dormant features. You are also prohibited from attempting to circumvent app reviews.

On December 7th, as announced in April, Google Play developers will also be required to allow app users to delete accounts created via the app or the web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/07/17/google_play_store_developers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos