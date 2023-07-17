WSU School of Engineering Updates Program in Response to Industry and Alumni Feedback





The Wichita State University College of Engineering has updated one of its programs to create a more strategic career path for its graduates and to meet the needs of business and industry. Effective fall 2023, the new Applied Engineering program, formerly Engineering Skills, has been adapted based on feedback from employers and alumni.

Applied Engineering has been classified under the General Engineering category by the accrediting body, ABET, and will transition to the new 14.0103 Classification of Educational Programs (CIP) code, allowing graduates to earn Professional Engineer (PE) licenses in states such as Kansas.

Feedback received from both the Industry Advisory Board and alumni was that obtaining a PE license would increase the employability of graduates and increase career path options, said Dean Dr. Gary Brooking. said. This is especially true for graduates who pursue careers in companies that traditionally build engineering policy, such as consulting firms, and for graduates who go into the field of sustainability and environmental engineering.

To be eligible for accreditation through the ABETs Engineering Accreditation Board, the department verifies that each academic course meets the program requirements for mathematics, science, and technology courses and replaces technology in the program name with engineering. I had a need. The agency used this opportunity to evaluate the entire program curriculum and make further adjustments to meet industry demand.

Two courses have been added to some academic tracks. There are a few more course changes for other academic tracks. The names of academic focus areas have also been updated. The focus of civil engineering has changed to sustainability and environmental engineering. The mechatronics focus has been updated to process automation. And the focus of engineering technology management has been reconfigured into engineering management.

Despite some changes, the overall focus on learning by doing remains the same, Brooking said. In fact, the IAB and its alumni strongly argued that the practical nature of the program should not change, which helped in choosing the new program name.

Whereas traditional engineering programs focus on the mathematical analysis of ideal systems, the university offers a I chose the name of an applied engineering program.

Engineering is hands-on, and the program name change emphasizes that the Applied Engineering program includes more practice than the other six engineering programs, said Anthony Muscat, dean of the university. said Mr. We look forward to helping our students continue to gain valuable hands-on experience while completing their physical education licenses.

Students currently enrolled in Engineering Technology courses may choose to remain in their original degree program or transition to a new Applied Engineering program prior to graduation to meet additional requirements.

Learn more about the Applied Engineering Program

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, with approximately 22,000 students enrolled between the main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries. included. Wichita State University and her WSU Institute of Technology are known for being student-centric and driving innovation.

Located in one of the largest cities in the state with the highest concentration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs in the United States, Wichita State University offers a unique array of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities. offers an innovative route in for all our students.

A physical extension of Wichita State University’s main campus, the Innovation Campus is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research and innovation parks, covering over 120 acres and home to many global companies and organizations. is based in

For more information, follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/wichitastate) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/wichita.state).

About the Faculty of Engineering

The Wichita State University School of Engineering was founded in 1928. It currently has seven faculties, with over 2,100 undergraduate students and his over 1,500 graduate students. The university was recently ranked among the top 20 for research and development (R&D) by Forbes magazine and ranked #1 for industry-funded aeronautical research and development spending by the National Science Foundation (NSF). For more information, please visit www.wichita.edu/engineering.

