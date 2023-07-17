



Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook are great internet calendars that work seamlessly with their respective email apps (Gmail and Outlook respectively). But when it comes time to create a new calendar, it’s easy to add your Google Calendar to Microsoft Outlook. For whatever reason, if Google Calendar’s advanced features don’t work for you, use this guide to seamlessly switch to Outlook Calendar.

However, you can’t transfer calendar data using the Google Calendar app or the Outlook app. You must use a desktop browser. This tutorial can be run in any browser. Plus, if you prefer, you can follow these steps on your favorite low-cost Chromebook.

Need to sync or export your calendar?

There are two ways to add your Google Calendar to Outlook. Syncing your calendar updates your Outlook and Google Calendar events in real time, but exporting moves your Google Calendar snapshot.

If you use both apps at the same time, you’ll need to sync your calendars, but if you switch from Google Calendar to Outlook, export your calendars. Read on to learn how to sync and export your Google Calendar to Outlook.

If you’re trying to sync or export your work account, you may need to ask your IT department for relevant permissions before you begin.

Even if you use a desktop browser to sync or export your Google calendar, the data will appear in your Outlook Android and iOS apps as long as you’re signed in with the same Microsoft account.

How to Sync Google Calendar with Outlook

These steps will import your Google Calendar into Outlook and update Outlook in real time.

Open Google Calendar in your desktop browser. Click the three dots button next to the calendar you want to sync.from a pop-up window[設定と共有]Click. Click Merge Calendars from the sidebar. Scroll down and copy the URL under “Secret Address” in iCal format.

Now you’re ready to import your Google Calendar link into Outlook.[パブリック アドレス]Note that copying the address below in iCal format will make your calendar publicly visible.

Here are the steps to import this link into Outlook. I’m using the browser version of Outlook here. If you haven’t created an Outlook account, you’ll need to create one before you begin.

Open Outlook on your desktop browser. Click Add Calendar on the left side of the screen. Click Subscribe from Web from the sidebar. Paste the iCAL URL. Select a calendar name, color, calendar icon, and calendar section from the dropdown menus (this can be changed later). Click Import.

Your Google Calendar is now synced with Outlook.

How to import Google Calendar to Outlook

If you want to remove your Google account or switch calendars, import your Google calendar into Outlook. This won’t update your calendar in real time, so make sure you’re ready to switch before you start.

Open Google Calendar in your desktop browser. Click the three dots button next to the calendar you want to sync.from a pop-up window[設定と共有]Click. Click Import & Export at the top of the sidebar. Scroll down and click Export.

This will save a ZIP file containing all the calendars that can be modified. If Outlook contains calendars that you don’t want to import, don’t worry. You can easily filter them later. Unzip the file and you’re ready to move on.

Open Outlook.com on your desktop browser. Click Add Calendar on the left side of the screen. Click Upload from File from the sidebar.[参照]Click and navigate to the downloaded calendar file (.ics file). Select a calendar from that file and click Import.

If you import multiple calendars, you will need to repeat this process each time.

Use the calendar that works best for you

Google Calendar and Outlook are some of the same offerings with extensive features, but which one is better? With your Gmail account, you can access your calendar alongside other useful Google apps in G Suite . An Outlook email account gives you access to Microsoft Office apps.

