Air Force to Showcase eVTOL Innovation Arm at EAA AirVenture





For the second year in a row, a branch of the U.S. Air Force experimenting with new aeronautical technologies, from flying cars to orbital launches, is coming to Oshkosh.

The Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its subdivision, Prime, which is responsible for accelerating emerging commercial markets through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract, had a booth and two forum sessions at EAA AirVenture last week and later this month. announced that it will host in Wisconsin.

The AFWERX booth will feature electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flight simulators from Beta Technologies and Joby Aviation, two major players in the air taxi industry. Also on display are several of his VTOL aircraft, including Archer Aviation and Elroy Air within the Agility Prime program, a dedicated eVTOL technology unit.

Colonel Tom Meagher, Head of AFWERX Prime Division, will speak at a forum titled “Future of Air Mobility: Air Forces, Electric Aircraft, and Airspace” on July 25. We plan to discuss the efforts of

Another AAM-related panel discussion titled Teamwork Makes Dreams Realize will take place on July 27 and will be moderated by Siska Blumhardt, Senior Partnership Manager, Airspace Innovation, AFWERX.

AFWERX and Prime look forward to focusing not only on Agility Prime’s achievements and future autonomy work, but also on industry partners, Meagher said. Several milestones have been achieved in our joint efforts to advance eVTOL aircraft technology and establish the infrastructure needed to support this emerging industry in the United States.

With an annual budget of over $1 billion, AFWERX is well equipped to facilitate commercial and military applications for America’s most advanced start-ups. The Directorate will award more than $1 million SBIR contracts to innovative companies and team them with additional resources such as highly trained astronauts and guardians of Space Force personnel.

Within AFWERX, AFVentures explores use cases for new DoD aircraft, and Spark connects aviation and parent talent with emerging technologies. SpaceWERX, the Space Force’s innovation arm, is also considered part of the Directorate General.

But the AFWERX force, which has the largest presence in Oshkosh, will be primed to accelerate the commercialization of modern aircraft using Air Force funding, testing infrastructure, and certification bodies.

Prime itself has several subdivisions, including Orbital Prime, which specializes in on-orbit service, assembly and manufacturing, and Autonomy Prime, the newest division focused on unmanned flight testing and risk assessment.

However, it is the largest initiative within Prime and may have the largest presence in Oshkoshi Agility Prime. This department only researches and tests vertical lift technologies such as air taxis. So far he has achieved some impressive feats with his 23 contracts with 15 companies earning him over $100 million.

The first demonstration of Agility Primes took place in 2020, successfully flying a flying car model manufactured by Texas-based Rift Aircraft. Since then, the department has conducted test flights with prominent figures in his AAM field.

In January 2022, AFWERX completed the government’s first remotely piloted flight of an eVTOL aircraft built by the now-defunct Kitty Hawk. A project by Google co-founder Larry Page, which closed in late 2022, played a key role in the creation of Whisk Aerots, the company’s remaining stake in the air taxi company was sold to Boeing in May. was acquired by

Months after the Kitty Hawk demonstration, Agility Prime completed the first aviator flight of the Betas Aria eVTOL electric aircraft. Beta has already won several large orders for Aria, most notably from UPS Flight Forward and helicopter operator Bristow Group.

But AFWERX’s most notable collaboration is with air taxi giant Joby. In April, four Air Force pilots remotely piloted the company’s eVTOL in a key demonstration leading to the extension of Jobys Agility Prime contract. Going forward, the company will deliver up to nine five-passenger air taxis to Edwards Air Force Base in California for further testing. The first two he plans to arrive in early 2024.

For those interested, check out the AFWERX YouTube channel for videos of various demonstrations of Agility Prime. For those who want to know more, an AFWERX representative will be in Oshkosh to answer your questions.

