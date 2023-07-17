Google Photos builds user experience with Spanner





High-level architecture for media processing in Google Photos using Spanner

Despite the size and complexity of Google Photos, Spanner has many features that make it easier to maintain the integration. Thanks to Spanner’s traffic isolation, capacity management, and auto-sharding capabilities, you can deliver a reliable user experience even under unpredictable and bursty traffic loads. The balance of online and offline traffic is also manageable thanks to Spanner’s workload-tunable replication capabilities.

Photos ensures that users always have access to all their photos from around the world. Photos leverages Spanner to automatically replicate your data with 99.999% availability. Spanner’s sharding capabilities enable low latency around the world, smooth computational workloads, and help you meet ever-increasing regulatory requirements for data residency.

The system must be reliable and available for user uploads, while ensuring that ML-based features work properly and do not impact interactive traffic. Spanner’s sharding flexibility allows you to satisfy both of these use cases with the same database. To separate these use cases, we have read-only shards and read/write shards. We need to serve active online users quickly. Because they expect their photos to be instantly visible and shareable.

Photos also have strict consistency and concurrency needs. This is not surprising given the variety of first- and third-party clients that upload media, the processing pipelines that perform updates, and the variety of feature needs, many of which involve cross-user sharing. His high write throughput, consistency guarantees, and resource management tools in Spanner have allowed Photos to build and scale these features and pipelines tenfold with minimal re-architecture. Using Spanner has proven its ability to scale rapidly without compromise, something that is rare with traditional vertically scalable SQL databases.

Equally important, Spanner has greatly improved operational efficiency. We now save a lot of time and energy on tactical deployment, distributed locations, redundancy and backup management. Replica management is a simple matter of configuration management, and we use Spanner for change management. Additionally, automatic index validation, automatic sharding, and data consistency guarantees across all regions save a lot of manual work.

Trust Paints the Big Picture

Our users entrust us with their private and valuable data, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Privacy, security and safety are very important to Google Photos and are core principles that we consider in every feature and user experience we build. Spanner’s secure access controls go a long way by eliminating unsolicited data access, managing the risk of internal or external data breaches, and ensuring data privacy is respected across the backend. increase.

Reliability and trust are the cornerstones of Google Photos. It is important that users have access to their data whenever they need it, and that basic product functions such as backup and sharing remain highly available even during peak load periods (such as holidays). The Photos team continues to focus on improving reliability to ensure that users get the experience they expect from Google. Spanner’s continued investment in this space has allowed Photos to continually raise the bar, which is especially notable given Photos’ own rapid growth rate. Running multiple replicas is a key aspect of ensuring your system runs reliably, and Spanner’s powerful external consistency features and continuous index verification ensure your data remains correct. will be Additionally, Spanner provides a robust backup and recovery system, giving you even more confidence that your data store remains accurate and complete.

perfect picture

The numbers speak for themselves. Spanner supports an incredible amount of traffic across many regions, over 1 billion users, and metadata for over 4 trillion images. Since the launch of the Spanner database, we have already experienced 10x growth and Spanner was confident he could support another 10x growth in the future. Going forward, we were confident that Spanner’s robust and easy-to-use nature would help us scale up to his next billion users and provide an even greater experience for our users.

