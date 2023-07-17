Google AI helps doctors decide whether to trust AI diagnoses





Medical AI can diagnose disease from images such as X-rays, but typically cannot tell when it might go wrong.

A new artificial intelligence system developed by Google can decide when to trust AI-based decisions about medical diagnoses and when to seek a second opinion from a human doctor. The authors claim it can improve the efficiency of analyzing medical scan data while maintaining accuracy, reducing workload by 66 percent, but it has yet to be tested in a real clinical environment.

This system, the Complementarity-Driven Clinical Deferment Workflow (CoDoC), uses modern AI tools that can supplement facts even when there is no reliable answer, so that predictive AI doesn’t know what’s headed for the problem. It works by making it recognizable.

It is designed to work in conjunction with existing AI systems commonly used to interpret medical images such as chest x-rays and mammograms. For example, if a predictive AI tool is analyzing mammograms, the CoDoC will determine whether the perceived confidence of the tool is strong enough to be relied upon for diagnosis, or whether to involve a human when there is uncertainty. To do.

In theoretical tests of the system conducted by the developers of Google Research and Google DeepMind (a British AI lab acquired in 2014), CoDoC reduced the number of false-positive mammography readings by 25 percent.

The CoDoC is trained on data containing predictive AI tool analysis of medical images and confidence that the tool correctly analyzed each image. The results were compared with interpretation of the same images by human clinicians and post-analytical confirmation by biopsy or other methods of whether a medical problem was found. The system learns how accurately AI tools analyze images and how accurate their confidence estimates are compared to physicians.

That training is then used to determine if AI analysis of subsequent scans is reliable or if human checking is required. When CoDoC is used in combination with AI tools and the output of real radiologists, and the CoDoC helps determine which opinion to use, the resulting accuracy is greater than either the individual or the AI ​​tool alone. Excellent, said Alan Karthikesalingam of Google Health UK. , who worked on the research.

This test was repeated across a number of predictive AI systems using different mammography datasets and x-rays for tuberculosis screening with similar results. An advantage of CoDoC is that it can interoperate with various proprietary AI systems, said Krishnamurthy Dj Dvijotham of Google DeepMind.

According to Helen Salisbury of the University of Oxford, this is a welcome development, but it will be difficult to extend the use of AI to other applications, as mammography and tuberculosis testing have fewer variables than most diagnostic decisions. It says.

For systems that don’t have the opportunity to influence what comes out of the black box after the fact, adding machine learning seems like a good idea, she says. I don’t know if that brings us any closer to an AI that will be by our side all day, every day, for our routine work.

