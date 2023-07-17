Initiative Climate International Issues New Guidance on Greenhouse Gas Accounting for Technology and Software Companies





Initiative Climate International (iCI), in collaboration with ERM, today announced a new guidance document to help software companies account for their indirect or “value chain” greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, called Scope 3 emissions. announced. This standard represents a practical application of his GHG Protocol designed to support his ESG professionals in private market and software companies.

This guidance is based on the Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) standard of the GHG Protocol and aligns with the accounting requirements of the Science-Based Targets Initiative for Target Setting (SBTi). Its aim is to go beyond just carbon accounting by identifying challenges, resources and tips specific to the software sector to help software companies identify, report and ultimately reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions. increase.

This guidance covers the following areas:

Establish a governance structure for GHG accounting and reporting. Scope 3 carbon accounting with heatmaps and material category recommendations. Setting science-aligned goals and an overview of what our industry partners are already doing. Disclosure requirements and reporting trends. Examples of carbon reduction initiatives and practices from SMEs to multinational software companies. Discussion points for investors to engage with management teams and discussion points for software companies to engage with suppliers and partners.

iCI has communicated the new guidance through its Carbon Footprint Working Group co-chaired by Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, and Montagu, a leading European private equity firm.

Andrea Siau, Hg, Kim Wool, Montagu (co-chairs): “We are pleased to announce the release of this guidance document to provide software companies with best practice accounting principles for value chain (Scope 3) emissions. Addressing the unique characteristics of scope 3 emissions at a sector-specific level is key to highlighting what the key risks and opportunities are and driving meaningful action. We hope that companies will be able to improve both the quality and completeness of their GHG emissions reporting, encourage reduction actions, and set science-aligned targets.”

Allison Drury, Global Industry Leader, ERM Technology, commented: “We are pleased to partner with iCI to develop and publish this guidance to help the software sector take action on their Scope 3 emissions. Scope 3 emissions inventories are fast becoming a requirement for all companies as regulations begin to tighten in the EU, UK, US, etc. The adoption of this standard will make it easier for companies to calculate and disclose emissions. It enables a consistent and streamlined approach, helping private equity firms to understand and reduce emissions across their portfolios.”

Peter Dunbar, Head of Private Equity, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), commented: Managing Scope 3 emissions. Building on existing protocols and standards, this guidance will help provide much-needed, sector-specific advice to private market investors and their portfolio companies. ”

Ceres Senior Director Peter Ellsworth commented: “Not only does the technology sector now have good guidance to help manage, calculate and report scope 3 emissions, which can make up a disproportionate share of total GHG emissions, but this framework provides companies regardless of sector with an easy-to-understand plan for measuring and reducing their Scope 3 emissions through the use of a six-step process and case studies.”

About Initiative Climate International (iCI)

iCI is a global, practitioner-driven community of private equity firms and investors seeking to better understand and manage risks related to climate change.

iCI members share a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and ensuring sustainable investment performance of private equity backed companies by recognizing and embedding the importance of climate risk. In practice, this effectively analyzes and analyzes climate-related financial risks and greenhouse gas emissions within private equity portfolios, in line with the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It means a commitment to manage. Members are committed to sharing knowledge, experience, and best practices and working together to develop resources that help standardize practices across the industry.

iCI has over 250 member companies with total assets under management of USD 4.3 trillion (as of July 2023). The initiative has been duly endorsed by PRI and is a supporting partner of The Investor Agenda and enjoys fruitful partnerships with CDP and Ceres, the private equity and venture capital association his BVCA and France Invest.

About the iCI Carbon Footprint Working Group

The iCI Carbon Footprint Working Group is proud to partner with expert consultancy ERM to produce this guidance. We thank her extensive network of iCI members for their consultation, he Hg for his kind sponsorship of the design, and the various stakeholders interviewed during the research for this guide.

Members of the iCI Working Group:

About Andrea Siaw, Hg (Co-Chair) Kim Woehl, Montagu (Co-Chair) Brooke Latham, Blisce Cornelia Gomez, Giacomo Molteni, General Atlantic Euan Long, Permira Fran Heckman, Aga Siemiginowska, Oakley Capital Ivo Dimov, ICG Marco Bartholdy, CVC ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the world’s largest pure sustainability consulting firm, ERM partners with the world’s leading organizations to create innovative solutions to sustainability challenges, meeting today’s needs while preserving opportunities for future generations. We are developing commercial opportunities.

ERM’s diverse team of over 8,000 world-class professionals in more than 150 offices in 40 countries and territories helps clients achieve sustainability across their organizations. Through ERM’s deep technical expertise, clients are well positioned to address environmental, health, safety, risk and social issues. ERM calls this capability a “boot to board” approach. It is a comprehensive service model that enables ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives at the field or management level.learn more

