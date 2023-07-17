Designing MRI contrast agents reveals new uses for copper





Scientists have discovered new uses for copper in the design of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents. This could help create better images that help doctors more easily and safely diagnose a patient’s condition.

Researchers have discovered a novel copper protein binding site not found in nature. This site could potentially be used for MRI contrast agents used to improve the visibility of body structures in scans.

This discovery overturns the conventional medical wisdom that copper is unsuitable for use as an MRI contrast agent and encourages the development of a new contrast agent with potentially fewer risks and side effects than currently commonly used contrast agents. It might help.

Researchers at the Universities of Birmingham and St Andrews and the Diamond Light Source created highly elusive, non-biological copper sites attached to oxygen donor atoms within the protein scaffold, then The discovery was announced at PNAS.

Experts have found that this new structure exhibits a highly effective level of relaxivity (the contrast agent’s ability to influence the relaxation time of a proton). This helps create a clearer, more informative image during an MRI scan.

Dr Anna Peacock, co-author of Bioinorganic Chemistry, University of Birmingham, said: “We have prepared a biologically novel copper-binding site that demonstrates real potential for use in contrast agents and challenges the existing dogma that copper is unsuitable for use in MRI.”

Although copper is largely neglected for use in MRI contrast agents, our binding sites have a relaxivity equal to or greater than that of the Gd(III) contrast agents routinely used in clinical MRI. , was shown to exhibit very promising contrast agent capabilities. Our findings point to a powerful approach to access new tools and agents for imaging applications.

The researchers note that copper-based contrast agents could also be used in positron emission tomography (PET) scans, which produce detailed three-dimensional images of the inside of the body.

Their work shows that by using artificial coiled-coils to create copper sites within protein scaffolds, they achieved functions and performances not normally associated with copper.

Metal sites that are not part of the biological repertoire are essential in providing protein designers with an expanded chemical toolbox that can be used to design new functional systems, such as the promising imaging functions reported here. Yes, Dr. Peacock added.

This opens up applications beyond what biology is currently capable of and demonstrates some of the advantages of using simple small protein scaffolds as a means by which new and possibly currently unknown metal binding sites can be engineered. is shown.

In an MRI scanner, a part of the body is exposed to a strong magnetic field, which polarizes the hydrogen nuclei of water in the tissue in the direction of the magnetic field. The magnitude of the detected spin polarization, which is used to form MR images, decays with a characteristic time constant known as the T1 relaxation time.

Water protons in different tissues have different T1 values, which is one of the main causes of contrast in MR images. Contrast agents usually shorten the T1 values ​​of nearby water protons, but in some cases increase them. This changes the contrast of the image and improves the visibility of body structures. The most used compounds are gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA).

Gadolinium (in the form of Gd3+) is a commonly used contrast agent, but environmental and patient safety concerns make the search for new contrast agents an important and active area of ​​research. However, more work needs to be done to ensure the stability of this contrast agent. The study authors, who have discovered a new copper protein site, believe their work is a promising first step towards designing new copper-based contrast agents for clinical MRI scans.

