Stop What You’re Doing Now and Googling the Cast of ‘Barbie’ Now

It’s the world of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and we all just live in it. Google further proved this theory by making the search engine glow pink with the latest rollout of a theme featuring the main cast and director of Barbie dolls to mark the release of the Mattel-based movie this weekend. Go to Google and search for the trio’s name and your page will sparkle and glamour, not only will the white background turn a shade of pink, but every link will turn rosy with confetti. A burst of brilliance greets you as soon as you hit the ‘enter’ button.

This isn’t the first time Google has gone wild for some of our favorite characters and actors, and on May 4th, Google’s most beloved Force-wielder, Grog, caused an uproar on the homepage. Similarly, in the “House of the Dragon” heyday, Emma Darcy and Olivia Cooke shared conversations around their favorite beverages (such as the famous Prosecco-infused Negroni Suvariato or Gin Martini). came to our hearts. Twist respectively), Google rooted the star with its own acquisition.

This weekend, Barbie will take on other titles with high expectations at the box office, including Oppenheimer and Spider’s Web. Many people are planning an Oppenheimer and Barbie (affectionately called Barbenheimer) double feature, and Google has announced that Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Christopher It is absolutely possible that similar explosive action will be taken against names such as Nolan.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’: Jasmine Ross talks ‘nerve-wearing’ pressure for unique home design and nail renovation

What is Barbie?

The No Longer Barbie Girl movie centers on Barbie’s (Robbie’s) life in Barbieland and her banishment from a utopia deemed less than perfect. The film follows Ken (Gosling) and Barbie as they venture into the real world and learn what they’ve been missing. Featuring an all-star cast, the audience includes Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Sim Liu, Issa Rae, John Cena, America Ferrara, Lea Perlman, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera and Kingsley.・You can also see performances by Ben Adeel and Scott Evans. , more.

Check out the Barbie trailer below and head over to Google to experience the magic before the movie hits theaters on Friday, July 21st. And keep an eye on Google as the time is running out for Oppenheimer’s release. They might pull off other practical jokes during this exciting week of movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/barbie-cast-google-animation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos