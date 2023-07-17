Get Google Pixel 7 for the same price as Google Pixel 7a





Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel smartphone lineup is considered to be the best Android smartphone on the market. Considering that Google created Android first, this is not surprising. Google knows how to get the most out of Android. Like other manufacturers, Google has launched smartphones in various budget ranges, with his Pixel 7 sitting in the middle. This is great if you don’t want a flagship model, but you also don’t want an affordable smartphone. Normally, this would still mean paying a pretty penny, but this deal from Amazon lets him get a Pixel 7 for the same price as the 7a ($499).

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 7 Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 has many nice upgrades over its predecessor, but it still has a few minor issues. First, the overall design hasn’t changed, which is great if you’re a big fan of that design, but not so great for those waiting for a new look. If you’re used to how much your phone can glide over camera bumps, you might fall into the latter group, but it’s something you’ll get used to, so it shouldn’t be a problem. In exchange, you get a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization, laser autofocus, and his 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 14-degree field of view. Video recording is 4K capable at 60fps and supports 10-bit HDR. That means you get great image fidelity whether you’re shooting or just taking pictures.

As for performance, Google’s Tensor G2 chip is used. This isn’t using his latest 5nm process, so it’s technically less efficient, but the overall experience is snappy and smooth, so no worries there. The screen is also 6.3 inches in size and has a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so it’s good quality, plus you get a 90Hz refresh rate, which isn’t quite as fast as the Pixel 7 Pro’s 120Hz, but for a great experience Still fast enough. In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7 can probably last a day, especially if you use it for 6-7 hours every day, he could last a day and a half.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, especially if you want a pure Android experience rather than the clutter found in the best smartphones on the market. Luckily, you can get it from Amazon for $499, but if you don’t totally love it, there are plenty of other great smartphone deals out there.

Editor’s pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-7-5g-deal-amazon-july-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos