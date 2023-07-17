Google Play Store Allows NFT Games, But Sets Some Ground Rules





After nearly three years of heavy regulation, Google Play (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be loosening restrictions on non-fungible token (NFT) games on its platform.

Google Play has announced through a blog post that it has updated its policy to allow users to trade blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on its platform. Under the new update, game developers may put NFTs up for sale, but it remains unclear whether the new regime will support secondary trading of digital collectibles.

According to Google Play, game developers are expected to clearly indicate whether their applications allow users to earn or purchase tokenized assets. Additionally, while they are expected to declare if their in-app products represent tokenized digital assets, they are asked to refrain from attractive promotion of NFTs.

Tokenized assets are also intended to build richer, immersive experiences as an added layer of user protection, while developers advertise potential earnings from play and trading activity. It should not be glamorized or glorified, the blog post says.

Google Play warns that developers are restricted from offering digital collectibles whose value is not specified at the time of purchase. This is in line with Google Play’s policy on real money gambling, games and contests, which prohibits the use of money to speculate on real-world wealth potential.

Analysts believe the new update will lead to a surge of NFT games on app stores as developers look to increase user loyalty through NFT rewards. The development has earned him praise from multiple industry insiders, including Reddit and Mythical Games, and both companies plan to release digital collection products for users.

Mythical Games CEO John Linden said he truly appreciates Google’s partnership in their joint efforts to bring innovation to the space and advance the new economy. We believe these new policies are a step forward for both players and developers alike, and will have a positive impact on the adoption of new technologies while protecting consumers.

In 2020, Google Play removed the Bitcoin Blast application from its store for fraudulent activity, drawing the ire of the digital asset community. Beyond this divide, NFT-themed games did poorly on the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store. The developer is expected to pay Apple his 30% commission whenever his NFT is sold.

NFT divides the gaming community

Several game publishers have abandoned plans to incorporate digital collectibles into their games as the NFT index began a painful decline. The Minecraftsbanon NFT shocked the entire gaming community and Rockster imposed a blanket ban on the server.

Game distribution giant Steam has announced a ban on games that support the issue, or allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, a move that is said to hit adoption rates hard.

However, not all game companies are against digital goods, as Steam competitor Epic Games has chosen to pitch NFTs.

Verbal method: NFT with cash flow

New to blockchain? Check out CoinGeek’s Blockchain for Beginners section. This is the ultimate resource guide for learning more about blockchain technology.

