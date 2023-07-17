The main specifications of Google Pixel 8 Pro have been revealed. Scheduled to be released in October





The Google Pixel 8 series is set to launch soon as the successor to the Google Pixel 7 lineup, which includes the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. Future series will be available in Base and Pro models, just like the previous series. A recent leak hinted at the main specs of the Pixel 8 Pro model, which is said to be the successor to the Pixel 7 Pro, which is due to launch in October 2022, with a Tensor G2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging. It has been.

Forecaster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted out the expected key specs of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro. The leak suggests that the phone will likely feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and could run Android 14 out of the box. .

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature the homegrown Tensor G3 SoC, which pairs a Titan chip with 12GB of RAM. According to the leak, the phone will be launched in 128GB and 256GB storage versions.

In terms of optics, the handset’s triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a It will include a 48 megapixel sensor. telescope lens. The front camera is likely to have an 11-megapixel sensor.

The phone is expected to have a 4,950mAh battery that supports 27W wired fast charging. It could also feature a temperature sensor, previously reported to function as a contactless thermometer and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Currently, Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 1 million. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is 67,999 and comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow color options.

