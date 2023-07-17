Honor Magic V2 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which Fold is Best?





The Google Pixel Fold is a great, albeit slightly flawed, foldable first attempt, but how does it compare to the Honors Magic V2?

While the Google Pixel Fold has its strengths in the software department, Honors’ latest foldable hardware, with its amazingly thin and lightweight construction, large battery capacity, high-performance cameras, and more, makes the Pixel Fold as well as most others. is beating out book-style folding hardware.

The Honor Magic V2 is limited to China for now, but like the Magic V, the Magic V2 will also be available internationally in the coming months.

The question is which one best suits your needs. Here we detail some of the key differences between the Honor Magic V2 and the Pixel Fold.

Honor Magic V2 is thinner and lighter.

When Google unveiled the Pixel Folds in May, it praised the design and construction, claiming it was the thinnest foldable phone at 12.2mm when folded. That was certainly the case when it first launched, but within just a few months, it was no longer.

The Google Pixel Fold is still a relatively pocketable smartphone for a foldable phone, and while there are options like the 14.2mm thick Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, it was blown out of the water by the Honor Magic V2. The thickness when folded is 9.9mm, and the thickness when unfolded is about 4.95mm.

Image credit: Honor

It’s not just thin. It’s also light at 231g, which is significantly lighter than his Pixel Fold and other book-style foldable devices at 283g, but actually lighter than Samsung’s 234g Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Considering the form factor, this is a great achievement and will probably be one of the big reasons to choose the Magic V2 once it’s released worldwide.

Google Pixel Fold offers standard Android experience

As Honor confirmed in its Beijing announcement, the Honor Magic V2 is powered by Honor’s own Android 13 in the form of MagicOS 7.2. It won’t have Google Play Services in China, but its international debut will almost certainly fill Google’s storefront.

Magic V2 does not use MagicOS 7.2, but Magic Vs uses MagicOS 7.1. It’s not exactly standard Android, it comes with a bit of bloatware pre-installed, but it has some nice benefits like the ability to create large folders. Home Screen. Our reviewers commented that some work still needs to be done on key features such as the app tray, which are not available in the foldable.

The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, comes with the same standard Android 13 as the rest of the Pixel family. A clean and easy-to-use UI with customization features such as Material U, which synchronizes various UI elements to the wallpaper color scheme. There are also many AI-powered features, which we will discuss in more detail later.

Image credit (authoritative review)

Our reviewers love the Pixel Fold’s overall experience compared to many foldable competitors. Quite frustratingly, though, it lacks the ability to run unsupported apps full-screen on the internal display. This means that many of the apps we use every day basically have big black bars on either side.

In fact, every other foldable manufacturer has allowed this, limiting the usability of the Pixel Fold’s internal display until more developers implement foldable support.

Honor Magic V2 has a larger display

Screen size isn’t everything, but it’s worth noting that the Honors Magic V2 has both an external and internal display that’s larger than Google’s latest foldable display.

Specifically, Honor Magic V2 features an external 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and an internal 7.92-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, while Google opted for a 5.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED external display and an internal 7.6-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED. bottom. screen. However, it’s not as simple as Fold being the smaller of the two. That’s mostly due to the aspect ratio.

As we all know, the Pixel Fold has a shorter and squat design than the Honor Magic V2, with an external panel aspect ratio of 17.4:9 while the Honor has aspect ratios of 20:9 and 10:9 respectively. , the aspect ratio of the inner panel is 6:5.

This makes the Google Pixel Fold a joy to hold and use, as our reviewers noted, especially when it comes to external displays. The aspect ratio gives the impression of a compact candy bar phone, making it not only easy to use but also comfortable to use.

I can’t necessarily say the same for the Honors’ tall external panels, but it will be interesting to see how it performs in the real world once we get a sample for review.

Google Tensor G2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

One of the big differences between the two foldable devices is the chipset that powers them. The Honor has his latest Qualcomm chipset, while the Pixel Fold has his Google’s in-house chipset, and the two couldn’t be more different.

The Honor Magic V2 is powered by Qualcomms’ top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the chipset that powers most of 2023 flagships, including the Asus ZenFone 10, Oppo Find X6 Pro, and OnePlus 11. We haven’t tested the Magic V2 yet, but we’ve had plenty of use with it. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the majority of devices, and based on that, we expected blazingly fast speeds and top benchmark scores.

The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, is powered by Google’s in-house developed Tensor G2 chipset. Unlike its Snapdragon counterpart, the Tensor G2 doesn’t focus on pure performance prowess, so it can’t compete with the Magic V2 in terms of benchmarks.

Image credit (authoritative review)

In fact, with a Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 3677, the Pixel Fold’s Tensor G2 matches the 529 Motorola Edge 40’s MediaTek Dimensity 8020 rather than a flagship-level processor. But despite that, our reviewers found the Pixel Fold tolerable enough for everyday use with no noticeable slowdowns or lags.

In addition, Google’s chipset is focused on AI, allowing the Pixel Fold to screen incoming calls for you, automatically listen to and identify music throughout your day, and use Magic Eraser. and remove distracting elements from your photos.

So the Honor Magic V2 is arguably the stronger of the two, but there’s more to it than pure graphic grunt.

Honor Magic V2 may be cheaper

That said, with its thinner chassis and better specs, you might think the Honor Magic V2 would be the more expensive of the two foldable models, but that might not be the case.

The main reason for that is due to the fact that the Google Pixel Fold is one of the most expensive foldable devices available in the West, with prices starting at $1,749/$1,799. The Honor Magic V2, on the other hand, is a China-only device for now, but like the Honor Magic V, it could launch worldwide in the coming months.

Even more interesting, at $1,399, the Honor Magic Vs is one of the cheapest book-style foldables out there. While not yet confirmed, this could be a sign of Honors’ price-cutting strategy on the upcoming Magic V2 to lure users away from more established foldable players like Samsung. Let’s hope so anyway.

