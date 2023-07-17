Robotics Factory funded by Build Back Better grant finds new home in Pittsburgh





Pittsburgh startup accelerator Innovation Works reserves space in Lawrence Building Tech Forge building for Robotics Factory, a startup incubator funded by a $62.6 million federal Build Back Better challenge grant .

The funding was awarded last September to the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy, a non-profit organization of universities, philanthropic and private sector partners, to strengthen the SWPA of the globally recognized robotics and autonomy cluster. Awarded for collaboration.

Located between the Strip and Lawrenceville, the location has become known as Robotics Row due to its concentration of robotics-focused startups.

Innovation Works said in a statement that the 18,000-square-foot lease of the Tech Forge Building, owned by the nonprofit Regional Industrial Development Corporation, will be effective August 1.

Pittsburgh’s transformation from an industrial powerhouse to a 21st century technology hub is a testament to the region’s incredible talent, world-renowned research institutions, and robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Innovation Works President and CEO Ven Raju said in a statement.

Over the past 40 years, regional robotics clusters have been at the forefront of this transformation, he continued. The Robotics Factory at its new home will serve as a central community resource to support robotics companies from start-up to scale, driving job growth and boosting the local economy.

Six startups in Robotics Factory’s first cohort will receive $100,000 from Innovation Works in a seven-month program that began in June. They plan to relocate to their Lawrenceville space shortly after August 1st.

