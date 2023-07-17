AWS Cloud Credential Theft Campaign Expands to Azure, Google Cloud





Sophisticated cloud credential theft and cryptomining campaigns targeting Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments over the past few months are now expanding to Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). And the researchers determined that the tools used in this campaign shared considerable overlap with those associated with TeamTNT, a notorious financially motivated threat actor.

Researchers at SentinelOne and Permiso said the broad targeting appears to have started in June, and is a continuation of what the actors behind the campaign have been doing since the series of attacks began in December. Consistent with incremental improvements.

In a separate report highlighting a key point, the companies said that attacks targeting Azure and Google cloud services included the same core attacks that the threat groups behind them had used in their AWS campaigns. I pointed out that it contains a script. However, Azure and GCP capabilities are in a very early stage and less developed than AWS tools, said Alex Delamotte, a threat researcher at SentinelOne.

“The attackers implemented the Azure credential harvesting module only in recent attacks after June 24th,” she said. “Development is consistent, and more tools with automation customized for these environments could emerge in the coming weeks if attackers see them as a valuable investment.”

Cybercriminals target exposed Docker instances

The TeamTNT threat group is well known for targeting public cloud services, exploiting cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. While TeamTNT initially focused on cryptomining campaigns, it has recently expanded into data theft and backdoor deployment activities, which is reflected in its latest activity.

In that vein, attackers began targeting publicly available Docker services last month, according to SentinelOne and Permiso, using newly modified shell scripts to determine the environment in which the services reside, It is designed for profiling, credential file lookup, and data exfiltration. they. According to the SentineOne researchers, the script also includes the ability to collect details of environment variables, which can later be used to determine if there are other valuable services of interest on the system. It is highly likely that it will be

According to Deramott, the attacker’s toolset enumerates service environment information regardless of the underlying cloud service provider. “The only automation we saw in Azure or GCP was around credential collection. Subsequent activity was probably manual with the keyboard.”

The findings are in addition to Aqua Security’s recently published research showing malicious activity targeting Docker and JupyterLab APIs. Aqua researchers have attributed this activity to TeamTNT with high confidence.

Cloud worm deployment

They described the attackers as an “attack” designed to deploy in AWS environments with the goal of facilitating cloud credential theft, resource hijacking, and the deployment of a backdoor called “Tsunami.” It was evaluated that it had prepared a “typical cloud worm”.

Similarly, joint analysis of evolving threats by SentinelOne and Permiso found TeamTNT delivering UPX-packed Golang-based ELF binaries in addition to shell scripts from previous attacks. This binary essentially scans the range specified by the attacker and drops and executes another shell script to propagate to other vulnerable targets.

According to Deramott, the worm propagation mechanism looks for systems that respond with a specific Docker version user agent. These Docker instances can be hosted through Azure or GCP. “Other reports point to these attackers abusing publicly available Jupyter services to which the same concepts apply,” said Delamotte, noting that TeamTNT is currently targeting specific objectives affected. I added that I don’t think I’m trying to achieve , I’m just testing the tool in Azure and GCP environments. system.

Also on the lateral side of things, Sysdig last week updated its report, first published in December, revealing new details of the ScarletEel cloud credential theft and cryptomining campaign targeting AWS and Kubernetes services. bottom. SentinelOne and Permiso linked this to the TeamTNT activity. Sysdig claims that one of the primary goals of this campaign is to steal AWS credentials and use them to further exploit the victim’s environment by installing malware, stealing resources, and performing other malicious activities. I decided that it was.

Delamotte notes that attacks like the one Sysdig reported against AWS environments use known AWS exploitation frameworks, such as one called Pacu. Organizations using Azure and GCP should expect attacks against their environment to include a similar framework. She advocates for admins to talk to red teams to understand what attack frameworks work well against these platforms.

“Pacu is known to be a red team favorite attacking AWS,” she says. “We expect these attackers to adopt other successful exploitation frameworks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/cloud/aws-cloud-credential-stealing-campaign-spreads-azure-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos