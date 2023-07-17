Today’s Google Doodle honors the woman who first discovered the greenhouse effect





A Google Doodle commemorating Eunice Newton Foote’s birthday.

Google

In 1859, Irish physicist John Tyndall published an article explaining how carbon dioxide and other gases absorb sunlight, which heats up over time. Based on this observation, he speculated that the release of such gases by humans could change the composition and thermal properties of the Earth’s atmosphere, trapping heat on its surface. For over 150 years, this was considered the first scientific study to link greenhouse gases to climate change.

But in 2016, climate scientist Catherine Heyhoe published an article in the digitized archives of the American Journal of Science and Arts, written by Eunice Newton Foote, an amateur naturalist from Connecticut. discovered.

Born Eunice Newton in Goshen on July 17, 1819 (a Google Doodle celebrates her 204th birthday today), she later became interested in physics with her husband, Elisha Foot. She published just two of her scientific papers, in her 1856 and her 1857, but her first paper is notable because it predates Tyndale’s conclusions. Intrigued by her discovery that Earth’s climate switched from a hot climate to an ice age in the past, as indicated by coal deposits beneath glacial moraines, she explored the effects of atmospheric gases on climate. studied.

This article describes an experiment using glass tubes containing air samples of different densities and varying levels of water vapor and carbon gas, and a mercury thermometer to record temperature changes. Foote recognizes that air density plays a role in explaining the drop in temperature at high altitudes, such as that experienced at mountaintops where air density is low. Water vapor actually had the opposite effect, warming the air in the glass tube faster when water vapor was added to the mixture. She observed similar or even stronger effects when carbon gas was added. One tube filled with air with high levels of carbon dioxide (or carbon dioxide) and exposed to the “heat of the sun’s rays” was “much more sensitive” than the other tube filled with normal air. very heated.”

Based on her observations, she correctly concluded that changes in gases such as water vapor and carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere could explain changes in global temperature.

Its gaseous atmosphere will give the Earth a high temperature. And if, as some speculate, at some point in history the air was mixed at a higher rate than it is today, then the action of the air itself and its increased weight would inevitably raise the temperature. must have done.

After publishing his findings, Foot published a second study on atmospheric static electricity. These were the first of her two physics studies published by a woman in the United States.

Eunice Newton Foote was credited in the 1856 issue of Scientific American for the contributions of women to modern science, but her scientific work was not mentioned in officially published records. not cited by any other scientist. Only some of the notes made during a public meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science existed until they were found online in her archives.

Today, scientists around the world are advancing climate science thanks to the foundation Foote laid.

Interested in reading more? Try:

“Meet the Woman Who First Identified the Greenhouse Effect,” Climate Home News (2016) by Megan Darby.

“Get to Know: Eunice Newton Foote,” a short biographical film by the Virginia Museum of Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbressan/2023/07/17/todays-google-doodle-celebrates-woman-who-first-discovered-the-greenhouse-effect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos