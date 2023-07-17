Innovation Works Robotics Factory Moves to Robotics Row





The Robotics Factory’s new home is none other than RIDC’s Tech Forge building at 113 47th St. in Lawrenceville.

The site will be part of Robotics Row, adjacent to Smith + Nephew’s robotics research and design center, among others. The Row occupies an area along the Allegheny River that begins in the Strip and ends in Lawrenceville.

Now, with this location as its home, officials believe the Robotics Factory will better achieve its goal of supporting robotics-related startups in the Pittsburgh area. Run by early-stage investment firm Innovation Works, The Factory has three programs designed to help robotic entrepreneurs become self-sufficient and successful in their local industries: Create, Accelerate, and Scale. )It is included.

Robotics Factory is funded by the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge program, which will donate approximately $63 million in September 2022 to Pittsburgh technology organizations focused on startup support and workforce development. bottom.

“We undertook a thorough site identification and selection process and evaluated sites based on a variety of parameters,” Innovation Works president and CEO Ven Raju said in a statement. . The Lawrenceville site best aligns with the overarching strategic goals of the Build Back Better Community Challenge grant while meeting functional, operational and budgetary requirements.

Use of this space will begin on August 1st. All three Robotics Factory programs will be housed within this facility. This includes his six companies in the first cohort of the Accelerate program, Factory’s robotics startup accelerator, and in-house product prototyping, manufacturing and other services provided by the Scale program.

Going forward, stakeholders in the region will hope that having The Robotics Factory home will strengthen the region’s growing robotics cluster, and that the city will leverage its Build Back Better funding to develop expertise in robotics and autonomy. can continue to grow.

From the perspective of Stephanie Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Community Development Council, who co-chairs the community development group Build Back Better, the new space is less than a year away from receiving $63 million from the program. , the city has made significant progress towards achieving its goals.

Pittsburgh has one of the most dynamic and acclaimed robotics clusters in the world,” Pashman said. The first cohort, recently launched, has created a robot factory. If you want to shape the future with robotics and autonomy, you need to be in Pittsburgh.

The company’s software-centric AlphaLab and hardware-centric AlphaLab Gear accelerators will also move to Tech Forge in the future, according to Terri Glueck, VP of communications and community development at Innovation Works, though no official date has been set. With a focus on health tech, he will continue his AlphaLab Health accelerator at the Allegheny Health Network’s suburban general hospital in Bellevue.

Attia Ervin Mitchell is a 2022-2023 contributor to Report for America, a Ground Truth Project initiative that connects young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Heinz Foundation. Company: Allegheny Conference on Community Development / Innovation Works (Pittsburgh) Subscription Knowledge is Power!

