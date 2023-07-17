Google answers how to recover Discover traffic after it dries up





Google’s Martin Splitt answered a question during the July 2023 office hours session about what to do after traffic from Google Discover dries up. Martin briefly explains what Google Discover is focused on.

Google Discover

Discover is a feed of articles that may be of interest to you.

Google uses signals that indicate what your interests are in order to show you content that is relevant to your interests. It is unclear what those signals of interest are.

There is no documentation that specifically describes what signals Google uses to determine user interest.

But it’s clear to anyone watching Discover that one of the signals could be what people are searching for.

How do I get and keep Google Discover traffic?

Here is the question that was asked.

“No longer in Google Discover…how do I get it back?”

Google’s Martin Split replied:

“Discover is a natural feature tailored to our users’ needs and habits.

So there’s no easy answer on how to get your Discover traffic back.

In general, content that has been indexed and meets our content guidelines can be included in Discover.

But… Discover traffic is unpredictable and comes and goes. “

Google focuses on user needs and habits

A description of how Google Discover works is helpful because it highlights how the selection process ties in with what the user wants to see.

Google’s page on how to access Google Discover has the following tips:

Fresh and evergreen topics

Google shows relevant, evergreen content, but the system also looks for fresh content on specific topics that tend to require freshness.

For example, topics such as sports, technology, entertainment, and specific products are constantly changing, with new developments surfacing every day with newsworthy topics.

Other topics, such as recipes, don’t really change much unless the chef puts a new twist on an old recipe.

Google advises:

“The content in Discover is automatically updated as new content is published. However, Discover is designed to display all kinds of useful content on the web, not just newly published content. increase.”

Write about topics, not keywords

A common mistake in the SEO industry is to focus too much on keywords and word semantics and not enough on the topic.

In my experience, concentrating on word semantics is a waste of time. Focus on topics of interest.

The topic is about understanding what is happening in the industry and what people are currently interested in.

In my opinion, focusing on a topic moves writers closer to giving people what they need, and that’s what Google Discover is looking for.

The Google Discover web page offers:

“As part of Google Search, Discover leverages many of the same signals and systems used in Search to determine useful, human-first content.”

Signals used by Google Discover

Once you understand the topic, the next step is to write the article in a way that makes it clear what the article’s subject is about.

This is where keyword-focused writers and semantics-concerned SEOs go astray.

In my practical experience, the articles that rank well are those that focus on a topic and communicate that topic well.

Looking at the heading outline, which is an overview of the heading elements used within an article, topic-focused articles display headings that make it easy to grasp the topic without reading the text.

Looking at the heading outline gives you a forest view, showing the whole view instead of showing individual trees (sentences).

Plan your content so that it is organized and corresponds to the beat of each topic, like a story with chapters.

Google lists the following best practices:

“Use page titles that capture the essence of your content. Include compelling, high-quality images in your content. Create content that is timely to current interests, tells a story well, and offers unique insights. Offers.”

Google also advises avoiding misleading titles, hyperbole, offensive, pathological or shocking topics.

Conclusion

Google Discover can be a great traffic source, but it’s inconsistent.

In my experience, being on topic, writing well, using well-centered and relevant images, and staying up-to-date can get you more traffic from Discover. It’s a great strategy for boosting.

Learn more about how to use Google Discover here.

discover your website

Check out our 7:32 office hours.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-discover-traffic/491751/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos