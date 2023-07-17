911 Pocket Dial: Ottawa Police Announce Wrong Calls Will Be Reported in 2023





Ottawa Police say there has been a significant increase in erroneous 9-1-1 calls and that follow-up is needed to ensure there is no real emergency.

According to police, in the first quarter of 2023, pocket dials, hang-up calls and other misdialed 9-1-1 numbers increased by 49% to 50,000, two more than the same period in 2022. An increase of 1,000 has been reported.

Lieutenant Russell Lucas of the Intelligence Directorate said, “If you dial 9-1-1 by mistake, you can still answer the operator’s questions to make sure you don’t need emergency services and that you’re safe. please,” he said. Ottawa Police said in a news release.

Police believe part of the increase in pocket dialing may be related to Android’s SOS feature, which automatically calls 9-1-1 when the side button is pressed five times in a row. ing. Other emergency services across Canada, including the Toronto Police and Peel Police and the RCMP in British Columbia, have reported encountering similar problems.

Ottawa Police suggests turning off the SOS feature. For Android, this is done by opening the phone’s Settings app and clicking[安全と緊急 SOS]Click[仕組み]You can do this by turning it off in the Settings tab. Your iPhone also has an Emergency SOS option that you can adjust in Settings and Emergency SOS. Depending on your phone model, you may have a press and release option or a 5 button press option.

Police also recommend that devices not be programmed to automatically or simply call 9-1-1.

“All 9-1-1 calls need to be considered, and unintentional calls, disconnections and misdialing can take valuable time away from actual emergency calls and life-threatening situations,” said Lucas. said Mr.

In 2022, dispatchers responded to an average of 955 911 calls a day, 63% of which were to police, according to a May filing with the city’s Emergency Preparedness and Protection Services Board.

