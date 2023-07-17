NASA plans to launch satellite ‘swarm’ into space using technology developed at Ames Research Center | News





Four spacecraft, about the size of two stacked cereal boxes and weighing 12 kilograms each, launched into low-Earth orbit Monday night from Rocket Lab Launch Facility 1 in New Zealand, NASA Ames said. It marks an important milestone in swarm technology by the research center.

The operation, aptly named Starling Mission, tests the spacecraft’s ability to communicate and coordinate activities on its own, a technique that evokes images of buzzing starlings flying alongside.

“A swarm is a group of spacecraft that coordinate and work together to achieve a goal,” said Howard Cannon, the Starling Mission project manager at the Ames Research Center.

Canon distinguished this swarm from other satellite groups (also called constellations) by its relative autonomy. The swarm operates with minimal direction from ground control. So, if you have a dozen or so spaceships, you can say “swarm do this, swarm do that,” whereas you have to command and control each spacecraft individually. says Cannon.

Starling’s mission will demonstrate four key technologies broadly related to how spacecraft react to their environment and work as a team. The first tests a spacecraft’s ability to operate autonomously, or how well it works together without direct operator input. The second is to test the adaptability of communication networks. The third tests the spacecraft’s ability to track each other’s positions. .

The fourth technology, called distributed spacecraft autonomy, is a particularly novel capability that allows spacecraft to respond to new information and carry out activities with little oversight from ground control.

For example, Stirling’s mission surveyed the Earth’s ionosphere (or upper atmosphere), and when the spacecraft detected something new, it communicated it to the rest of the swarm, enabling real-time data collection and analysis. , to minimize the impact. Potential delays in ground control communications.

According to Cannon, the spacecraft will automatically look for interesting features on its own. And if they see anything, they decide for themselves which ones to pay attention to and which ones to explore for new phenomena there, without input from the ground.

Each spacecraft consists of six CubeSats, a type of microsatellite developed at the Ames Research Center. Originally developed as a cost-effective means of testing technology and running experiments in space, CubeSats have been in use since 2006, with NASA deploying two 1.5-unit satellites as part of a node mission. The first swarm adjustment took place in 2016 when CubeSat was launched. NASA website.

The Starling Mission spacecraft will fly in two formations, first in a train and then about 40 miles apart, in a series of stable relative orbits 355 miles above Earth. The mission will run for six months, and a follow-on mission, Stirling 1.5, will run for nine months, Cannon said.

This follow-up will focus on space traffic management issues. There are currently about 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, Cannon said, creating some degree of overcrowding. As a result, Stirling 1.5 will explore conflict mitigation, observing how spacecraft stray from each other’s paths.

Stirling’s mission lays the groundwork for future missions using Swarm technology well beyond Earth’s orbit.

Investigating the turbulence of the solar wind over long distances and noting the Helios worm, which is scheduled to launch in 2028, Cannon said these technological developments will allow future additional science not only in low-Earth orbit but also in deep space. He said he believes the mission will be accomplished.

The Starling Mission launch is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. PST and can be viewed live on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://paloaltoonline.com/news/2023/07/17/nasa-set-to-launch-satellite-swarm-into-space-with-tech-developed-at-ames-research-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos