The Barbie Effect: Google Margot Robbie, ‘Ryan Gosling’, and Barbie Sees Easter Eggs





The highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theaters this week, July 21st. Ahead of launch, Google removed the Easter Egg feature for Barbie fans. You can see these Easter eggs on the Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling search pages.

For those less familiar, Google’s Easter Egg feature was also released in popular movies like Marvel’s Avengers Endgame, Batman starring Robert Pattinson, and Friends Reunited.

To see Barbie Easter Eggs on Google, just Google Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Barbie. You will see pink confetti splashing all over the screen. You can see this effect again by clicking the confetti icon at the bottom, and you can share it with your friends on various social media platforms by clicking the share icon.

See also: India’s top foldable phones: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola Razr 40 and more

As previously mentioned, Barbie hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a fantasy girlfriend comedy film inspired by the popular Barbie doll. The film’s cast includes Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Others include Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben Adeel and Emma Mackie.

In this movie, Barbie and Ken are seen having a good time in the perfect pink Barbie world. But they take a chance and step into the real world, where they discover the joys and dangers of living among humans.

To commemorate the film, several Indian and Hollywood stars have dressed up in different styles of pink outfits to express their inner Barbie doll. These celebrities include John Cena, Bhoomi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone and others.

Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer comes out the same day as Warner Bros. Barbie, which is July 21st. Oppenheimer is a biopic that explores how one man’s brilliance, arrogance, and relentless drive can forever change the nature of war. It revolves around the beginning of the nuclear age and how it led to death and destruction.

Also read:

Technician Layoffs: Amazon Cuts Jobs Across Pharmacy Division

WhatsApp video call scam: Kerala man robbed 40,000 rupees by stranger pretending to be ex-colleague

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/barbie-effect-google-margot-robbie-ryan-gosling-and-barbie-to-see-easter-eggs-390071-2023-07-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos