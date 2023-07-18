Twitter user finds scam number listed for airline on Google





One Twitter user said he nearly got scammed after a Delta flight was cancelled. He called a Delta number on file with Google, but it turned out he wasn’t talking to the airline. After the call, he said he found six other airlines with the wrong number listed on Google. Loading Something is loading.

Shumri Evers took to Twitter to share stories about flight cancellations, scammers and many red flags.

Under the username @Shmuli, Evers detailed the story that began with Delta’s cancellation.

“My Delta flight was canceled from JFK. I had a lot of customer service lines so I googled the phone number for Delta’s JFK and it was 1888-571-4869. I thought I had landed on Delta and started telling them about getting me on a new flight,” he tweeted on Sunday.

However, he said the call led him to the scam. Upon further investigation, Evers said he found at least six airlines with suspected fraudulent numbers listed on Google.

Shmuli Evers (@Shmuli) July 16, 2023

In a statement sent to Insider, a Google spokesperson said, “We do not tolerate this misleading behavior and we are using our platform to combat fraud and create a safe environment for users and businesses. We are constantly monitoring and evolving.”

Evers did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment.

Travelers say they noticed red flags after calling phone numbers on file with Google

In a tweet on Monday, Evers explained the long lines waiting to be seen at Delta’s customer service desk. He wrote that after sitting on the plane for two and a half hours at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, he asked Google for help to book another flight because the flight was cancelled.

In a Twitter thread, he said he called the phone number listed in Delta’s airport contact information via a search engine.

Evers wrote that the call was initially hung up but then returned from another number, which he considered a “red flag”. He said on Twitter that he gave both his name and confirmation number to the caller, hoping it wasn’t a scam.

The person then offered to help book a flight later that night, Evers said.

“He texted me screenshots of flight details from Newark and asked me to confirm via SMS (red flag) number 845-284-1309. I thought we were talking and texted him back to move on…” Evers tweeted.

Evers added that he later asked the caller where he was. Evers said the man said he was in Rochester, New York, but when he asked him where he was, he said it was two hours south of New York City. (In fact, Rochester is five and a half hours northwest of New York City.)

For Evers, it was the final red light. Evers said he refused to share his credit card information with the caller who “wanted me to pay five times the original ticket price.”

In a statement sent to insiders, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said, “If we become aware of any suspected fraud targeting our customers, including in this situation, we will immediately conduct an investigation. We can use the facts from our research to: We are at liberty to use the legal means necessary to adequately address each unique situation. ”

Evers looked up numbers for other airlines and found more wrong numbers Evers said he found more airlines with inaccurate numbers and posted a screenshot on Twitter ( Up).Google

After his experience with Delta, Evers began looking up other contact information for major airlines listed on Google.

At the time of publishing the tweet, Evers said the numbers on Google for American Airlines, Air France, ITA Airlines, Qantas and Turkish Airlines were all incorrect for their respective JFK airport locations.

Evers also said he found an inaccurate number for Southwest Airlines at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.

A Google spokesperson said the company has “already reverted inaccuracies, suspended the malicious accounts involved, and has begun applying additional protections to prevent further abuse.”

Evers isn’t the only company to encounter similar scams

After publishing his tweet, several others said they were scammed by a similar scam when trying to contact the airline.

User @TyffiBoo wrote, “This happened at JetBlue. The first red flag was a man picking up the phone at the first ring and I was put on hold for less than an hour.”

Another Twitter user said he was swindled out of nearly $2,500.

They wrote with the username @Rembrandt727, “I had the same experience as scammers when I used Google search to call Etihad Airways. Unfortunately, I was scammed and lost $2,400.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, airmail fraud is nothing new.

The agency advises travelers to “be careful to double-check URLs and phone numbers before providing credit card information.”

The organization’s website encourages travelers to do their own research and be wary of third-party websites. We recommend using a credit card when paying for your trip online or by phone. These payments are likely to be disputed with your credit card company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/twitter-user-discovers-wrong-numbers-listed-for-airlines-scam-google-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

