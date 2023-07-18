Leap Event Technology Acquires Canada’s Epic Photo Ops » Dallas Innovates





Dallas-based Leap Event Technology has acquired Epic Photo Ops, a software provider that schedules, executes and manages high-quality in-person experiences for celebrities and fans.

“Working closely with a long roster of fandom-focused events, our team is committed to bringing Epic Photo Ops to the Leap family to bring these personal experiences to life,” said Mark Jenkins, CEO of Leap Event Technology. We see an opportunity to improve the overall fan/celeb experience experience.” in a statement.

“Our goal is to streamline an already great process with a series of end-to-end solutions[that many of Epic’s existing clients already use],” Jenkins added. “We plan to enhance our collection of fan insights by integrating event admission ticket sales with individual celebrity experience sales.”

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Leap Event Technology changed its name last month

Founded in 2017, Leap Event Technology was formerly known as Patron Technology before changing its name to Leap in June. Leap will move to its Dallas headquarters at 3131 McKinney Avenue in July 2022, with offices in Pittsburgh, Montreal and Sydney, Australia, and a large remote workforce, the company told Dallas Innovates. Told.

“We have discovered a universal challenge facing event organizers: event organizer data is either left uncollected or spread across multiple vendors and platforms, resulting in It’s hard to see the big picture,” Leap Event Technology said in describing its mission. “So we set out to make the impossible happen, bringing together the best technology and people in the industry to create the ultimate solution for events everywhere.”

Epic helps event organizers create ‘once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences’

Epic was founded in Calgary, Canada in 2013 by Eric Sit, Brant LeClercq and Kandrix Foong. It is an experiential e-commerce platform that allows event organizers to create, manage and promote once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences from his one centralized vendor.

The company’s team specializes in scheduling celebrity talent, processing fan bookings by time slot, and moving hundreds of attendees to photo stations in minutes, where fans can meet their favorite creators and celebrities. You no longer have to wait in line for hours in advance.

Streamlining photo shoots and a deeper understanding of fan trends

Combining industry-leading services for managing high-volume fandom experiences with booking software for booking, redemption, and fulfillment, Epic Photo Ops gives organizers a centralized view of the entire photo and video shoot process. provide and make it easier to capture. Valuable participant data during the process.

“Our team of engineers and event operators have built a reputation for the highest standards and reputation for their unrivaled ability to serve celebrities, agents, event creators and attendees and create unforgettable fan experiences.” Epic Photo Ops president Leclerc said in a statement. “Having already partnered with Leap for many years, our entire team is thrilled to be a part of Leap’s innovative vision for live event experiences. It’s the only technology provider we can trust to accelerate and scale.”

The company’s approach is to provide organizers with a complete picture of the buying habits, interests and preferences of specific attendees, allowing them to better understand fan trends.

Leap CEO aims to leverage Epic’s ‘experienced e-commerce data’

“We see a desire to bring this fundamental aspect of fandom events to a broader audience far beyond convention spaces,” Leap CEO Jenkins said in a statement. Stated. “We feel that Epic’s track record in managing talent engagement, from sports fan experiences to timed attractions, is becoming a key part of our offering. Through our ability to aggregate ticket purchase and attendance data from our other existing solutions, we will be able to gain an unprecedented understanding of our attendees.”

