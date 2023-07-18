Android 14 Shows New Warning When Sideloading Google Apps





Android 14’s latest beta paves the way for a full release sometime next month, but hints at more features coming. One of the upcoming changes is that you may get a warning when trying to sideload Google apps on Android 14.

Android Police reports that Android 14 adds the ability to claim “update ownership” for selected apps to the app store on your device. This basically just adds one more step to sideloading. You’ll see a warning message pointing to the usual source of updates and repeating the sideloading risk. You can ignore the warning and continue.

Apparently, the Google app is the first to see this. A quick demo below shows Android 14’s new sideloading warning that updates “usually” come from the Play Store. In this case, Google Play Services had the update installed via APK Mirror’s installer app.

This app usually receives updates from the Google Play Store. If you update from another source, you may receive updates from any source on your phone in the future. App functionality is subject to change.

It’s not the only example of Google cracking down on Android 14 apps to some degree. Earlier this year, our own Kyle Bradshaw and Dylan Roussel announced that with Android 14, sideloading and the app store.

Android 14 details:

