Swahili Adopted by Google AI Platform as Africa’s First Language





Swahili will be the first African language to be included in the new Google artificial intelligence protection platform.

Service; Google Bard now features 40 new languages ​​and has expanded its network to nearly 60 countries and regions.

Bard is an AI service that unites the world’s knowledge through the power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models. All information is based on what is available on the Internet.

Additional features

AI services have added additional features that allow users to personalize their experience and increase their creativity.

New languages ​​added to the list include: Chinese, German, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish.

The platform now includes text-to-speech capabilities in eight languages.

We are thrilled that this is the largest expansion of Bards to date and we believe it will be available worldwide as a great democratizer of knowledge,” said Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Relations, in a statement. increase.

That’s why we created Bard. By helping them not just answer questions, but build on them, she says, they explore their curiosity, expand their imagination, and ultimately help get ideas off the ground. Added.

The launch of Bard in Swahili is a major milestone as it allows Bard to reach even more people in Africa, where approximately 150 million people speak Swahili. We believe this makes Bard more accessible to everyone in the region and has the potential to be a powerful tool for creativity and learning. “We are excited to see how people in the region use Bard to explore ideas and discover new things,” said Rachael Ndichu, Language Manager at Google.

Other features added to AI that competes with other similar AIs like ChatGPT include the ability to hear responses available in over 40 languages.

This allows the user to hear the bard’s response by selecting the sound icon. It helps multilingual users hear the correct pronunciation of words, listen to poems and scripts.

ease of use

Also, users can now tailor the bard’s response by changing the tone and style of the response to five different options: simple, long, short, professional, or casual. A Google statement said the feature is available in English and will soon be expanded to new languages.

Also, users who want to revisit the conversation later can pin it or rename it for convenience, if desired.

It also makes it a lucrative platform for software developers who want to use the platform for their work.

The ability to export code to more places allows users to export their Python code to Replit in addition to Google Colab so that they can share the code with others or use it in other projects. Google announced that it will make it easier to

Users can also share their responses with friends using shareable links, making it easier to collaborate on projects and get feedback on ideas. It also added that it has launched a feature that allows users to upload images with prompts to Bard.

The Google team acknowledges that sometimes Bard may have inaccurate information, and in that case the Bard support team welcomes feedback through the platform. Bard help.

As an technology, if a response from Bard is inaccurate or unsafe, you’re having trouble, or you just want to provide feedback, they say there’s an easy way to do it.

