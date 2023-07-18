IBC Organizers Announce Finalists List for Innovation, Social Impact Awards





AMSTERDAM – The IBC today announced the final list of nominees to be considered for this year’s Innovation and Social Impact Awards, which will be presented on 17th September during IBC 2023 at Rai Amsterdam.

The IBC Innovation Award recognizes collaboration in developing solutions that address challenges in three areas: content creation, content delivery and content everywhere, while the Social Impact Award honors projects that address industry diversity, inclusion and environmental challenges. said the IBC organizers.

“It is clear that the global pandemic has acted as a major catalyst for innovation in the content and technology industries, and this year’s finalists point to many of the innovative new avenues ahead. Every aspect of possible operations has been accelerated, with a significant shift in focus from products and hardware to software and services,” said Fergal Ringrose, Chair of the 2023 IBC Innovation Awards.

The shortlist for the content creation category of the Innovation Awards includes:

Fox Sports will live stream a multi-camera augmented reality (XR) set that will replace Fox’s existing NFL set in Los Angeles. RTVE Spain is the first audiovisual content created 100% by artificial intelligence for Hyperia. His 5G standalone private network for live broadcast posts using shared spectrum, deployed for the coronation of Charles III, partner of the BBC and the world’s biggest pop show. Riot Games’ remote broadcast center, Project Stryker, is a groundbreaking approach to esports content production and broadcasting powered by AWS. Formula E adopted in-vehicle broadcast technology using Timeline Television and Domo Broadcast Systems.

Finalists in the Content Delivery category are:

ITV UK deploys AI-driven automation of segmentation and QC workflows with Prime Focus Technologies. Cellcom Israel partnered with Viaccess-Orca and Broadpeak to stream live sports with ultra-low latency. Delivered using LTN live event versioning technology, TelevisaUnivision delivers live, language-specific sports on ViX, a streaming platform for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide. Sky Group’s cloud-native software playout platform for launching linear content TV channels across Europe.

The IBC Innovation Awards Ceremony also recognizes the best technical papers from the conference and presents special awards. In addition, the IBC International Award for Excellence, which is given to individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact over a long period of time, will also be presented at the award ceremony.

The Content Everywhere finalists are:

The SPORT TV APP has achieved a new level of audience engagement for Portuguese sports broadcasters. Sky Sports offers full access to F1 in-car cameras for the first time and launches new Battle Channel. Qatar 2022 and Eurovision 2023 with KAN Sports BUFF real-time interactive engagement changed the way Israel watched the World Cup. TNT Sport (formerly BT Sport) turned to the cloud to create an important broadcast milestone for the UEFA Youth League.

The Social Impact Awards are part of the Changemakers program, which focuses on initiatives aimed at making the industry more equitable, inclusive, accessible and green.

Finalists in the social impact category are:

Afghanistan International Radio is a platform to amplify the voices and share stories of Afghan women. RTVE used AI to provide local election news for nearly 5,000 small municipalities in Spain. Stellenbosch University and Intelsat leverage satellite technology to share the stories of Afghan women. Human Values ​​project from BBC Research & Development. We give you the tools to understand how your content impacts your users’ well-being and values.

The Environmental and Sustainability finalists are:

The Iron Mountain Data Center is committed to carbon-free operations, using 100% clean, locally sourced electricity at all times. Seagate has a 2022 Refurbishment and Circulation Program. 4MOD life cycle assessment process. Integrate decision-making based on LCA data into operations to ensure continuous improvement of the environmental impact of products and services. Love Island’s partnership with eBay has encouraged sustainable shopping among a large audience.

The finalists for the Diversity and Inclusion Project are:

The MAMA Youth Project supports the continued employment of aspiring and underrepresented youth in the media. SWI swissinfo.ch is implementing a data-driven process to assess comprehensive language usage in its multilingual digital newsroom. ScreenCraft Works is a global community of underrated film and television professionals with transnational leadership at its heart.

The Innovation Awards will be announced at a ceremony on September 17th at 6pm (CEST) in the IBC’s Premier Lounge. The Social Impact Awards, part of the IBC2023 Changemaker Program, will be held at The Forum at 5pm CEST on the same day.

For more information, please visit the IBC website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/ibc-organizers-announce-shortlist-of-innovation-social-impact-awards-finalists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos