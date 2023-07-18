What is AI? The AZ Guide to Artificial Intelligence





V is

voice clone

Some AI tools can quickly assemble “audio clones” that sound surprisingly similar from as little as one minute of human speech. Here the BBC explores the impact voice cloning can have on society from fraud to his 2024 US election.

W is

Weak AI

It used to be common for researchers to build AI that could play a single game like chess by training it with specific rules and heuristics. An example is IBM’s Deep Blue, a so-called “expert system”. Many of these AIs are very good at some tasks and poor at others. This is “weak” AI.

But this is changing rapidly. Recently, DeepMind’s MuZero-like AI was released with the ability to learn to master Chess, Go, Shogi, and 42 Atari games without knowing the rules. Another model from DeepMinds, called Gato, can “play Atari, caption images, chat, stack blocks with a real robotic arm, and more.” Researchers have also shown that ChatGPT can pass (though not necessarily brilliantly) various exams taken by students in law, medical and business schools.

Such flexibility raises the question of how close we are to “strong” AI (see “Artificial General Intelligence”), indistinguishable from the capabilities of the human mind.

X is

X risk

Will AI spell the end of humanity? Some researchers and engineers believe that AI poses an “existential risk” alongside nuclear weapons and bioengineered pathogens, so its continued development will be regulated. Some believe it should be reduced, curtailed, or even discontinued. What was a minor concern ten years ago has now become mainstream as various senior researchers and intellectuals have joined the fray.

Note that there is disagreement within this amorphous group, not all are outright apocalyptic, and not everyone outside this group is a Silicon Valley cheerleader. is important. What unites most of them is that even if AI has a remote chance of replacing our own species, we should devote more resources to preventing that from happening. It’s an idea. However, some researchers and ethicists believe that such claims may be too uncertain and exaggerated, and support the interests of technology companies.

Y is

Yolo

YOLO, which stands for You Only Look Once, is an object detection algorithm that is widely used in AI image recognition tools due to its speed of operation. (Its creator, Joseph Redman of the University of Washington, is also known for his rather esoteric resume designs.)

Z is

zero shot

An AI returning a zero-shot answer means that the AI ​​is responding to concepts and objects it has never encountered before.

So, as a simple example, if an AI designed to recognize images of animals was trained on images of cats and dogs, you would expect it to struggle with horses and elephants. But through zero-shot learning, we can use what we know semantically about horses, such as the number of legs and lack of wings, to compare their attributes to trained animals.

A rough equivalent of a human being is “an educated guess.” AI is getting better at zero-shot learning, but like any reasoning, it can go wrong.

—

