Sony’s Microsoft Truce Shows New Gaming Reality





HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) — Video games are about to enter a new dawn. Sony (6758.T) opposes Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) to give Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI.O) ‘Call of Duty’ title signed a contract on Not only will this help the $2.6 trillion company soften regulatory resistance, but it will also benefit Sony.

It’s an unexpected truce between Sony, which makes PlayStation games, and its much larger US rival. The Japanese group has emerged as one of the biggest opponents of the union since the latter announced its acquisition of Activision in January 2022. The company’s reluctance was justified. The merger is estimated to be worth more than $26 billion to Microsoft’s less popular Xbox console, Activision’s crown jewel shooter series Call of Duty alone.

Sony and Microsoft have agreed to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation for another 10 years, following previous deals with Nintendo (7974.T) and Nvidia (NVDA.O). Details have yet to be revealed, and it’s also unclear why Sony had a change of heart when Microsoft first offered a 10-year deal. In any case, Microsoft recently defeated US Trustbusters in court, but regulators feared buyers would end sales of competing consoles, so it could get the go-ahead from the UK Competition and Markets Authority after this. highly sexual. However, the merger, which is due to expire on Tuesday, will likely need an extension.

The deal will help Sony in the medium term. The shooter will bring in $1.5 billion in revenue for PlayStation worldwide in 2021, according to court filings, according to The Verge. Considering subscription services and other expenses, the total number could be even higher. Sony’s video game division reported $11 billion in digital software and content sales for the fiscal year ended March. President Kenichiro Yoshida will now be able to focus on the long-term strategy of how to beat the giants in the sector.

Yoshida has selectively acquired smaller game studios to bolster PlayStation content, including a $3.6 billion investment in developer Bungie. Sony also plans to spend 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) on research and development for new titles this fiscal year, up 10 percent, Nikkei reported last week. Focus on live-service games, titles that are continuously updated with new content and features, and technologies such as augmented reality. Sony may lose to Microsoft, but so far it has a decent defense.

contextual news

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said on July 16th that after the US company’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft plans to continue the video game Call of Duty on Sony’s Playstation console. He tweeted that he had signed a “binding contract” with Sony.

Details were not disclosed, but a Microsoft spokesperson told various media outlets that the deal is for 10 years. Separately, a US court on July 14 denied the Federal Trade Commission’s request to block the takeover.

The deal, which is the largest in the industry, is subject to approval by the UK Competition and Markets Authority. Antitrust regulators opposed the deal in April, but announced on July 14 that they would extend the time to review the deal by six weeks.

The merger agreement between Microsoft and Activision expires on July 18th.

