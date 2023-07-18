Margot Robbie: Barbie Movies: Google adds a touch of pink to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig search results.view the details





Google has come up with an exciting feature for the Barbie movie. Added a touch of pink to search results for movies and their characters.

Enter Barbie, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, or Greta Gerwig to trigger a magical pink transformation, turning your screen glittery pink and wowing fans around the world.

Fans of the film expressed their excitement on social media, describing the promotional feature as “iconic” and praising the film’s innovative approach. “Searching for Margot Robbie and Barbie turns Google pink,” wrote one user. Another said, “The publicity for this movie is insane.” One netizen said, “The promotion for this movie is on another level and I really like it.” Another user said, “Oh, I just found out that if you search for Barbie movies on Google, your screen will turn pink and glitter. How cute.” This isn’t the first time Google has customized its search experience to promote movies and TV shows. In the past, there have been pleasant surprises for users, such as the naughty baby Grogg from The Mandalorian series and the spooky Cordyceps animation from The Last of Us.

The long-awaited movie Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21st. Director Greta Gerwig has described her creative vision as aiming to create a script that is “anarchy, wild and utterly bananas”. The film’s synopsis promises an exciting adventure as Barbie and Ken navigate the vibrant and seemingly perfect world of Barbieland, but only when they step into the real world do they live among humans. Discover joys and challenges.

FAQ How do I see the pink Barbie animation on Google? Just type ‘Barbie’ in the search bar, press enter and your screen will turn glittery pink. The same is true if you search for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, or Greta Gerwig. Are there other examples of Google changing sites to promote movies? Yes, Google has introduced similar changes in the past. For example, a search for The Mandalorian brought up adorable baby grog, while The Last of Us brought up a spooky caterpillar animation.

Disclaimer: This content is produced by a third party. The views expressed herein are those of their respective authors/organizations and do not represent the views of The Economic Times (ET). ET does not endorse, endorse, or endorse its content and is not responsible in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE REPORT AND THEIR CONTENTS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/barbie-movie-google-adds-a-pink-touch-to-search-results-for-margot-robbie-ryan-gosling-and-greta-gerwig-see-details/articleshow/101837213.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos