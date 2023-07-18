Google’s Medical LLM Proves Improved Accuracy





A study conducted by Google researchers and published in Nature found that the company’s generative AI technology, Med-PaLM, provided long-form, scientifically agreed-upon answers to 92.6% of questions submitted. , which is consistent with 92.9% of responses generated by clinicians.

Med-PaLM is a generative AI technology that uses Google’s LLM to answer medical questions.

The researchers used MultiMedQA, a standard that combines six existing health question datasets across research areas, medical specialties, and consumer questions, and HealthSearchQA, a dataset of commonly searched health questions. bottom.

MultiMedQA questions were asked through the 540 billion parameter LLM, PaLM, and its command-aligned variant, Flan-PaLM.

Responses were then evaluated by humans for comprehension, reasoning, factuality, and potential harm and bias.

Using different prompting strategies, Flan-PaLM demonstrates accuracy of responses to the MultiMedQA dataset, showing 67.6% accuracy on US licensure exam-type questions, 17% higher than previous accuracy levels . Still, researchers found important gaps in responses to consumer health care questions.

Therefore, the researchers introduced imperative-prompted tuning, an efficient tuning technique for data and parameters, resulting in significantly more accurate answers (92.9%) than Flan-PaLM (61.9%). Med-PaLM was born.

Also, 29.7% of Flan-PaLM responses were rated as likely to cause adverse outcomes, compared to 5.9% of Med-PaLM responses. The inaccuracy of clinician-generated responses was 5.7% for him similar to Med-PaLM.

The researchers acknowledged that many limitations still need to be overcome before the model would be viable for clinical use, especially with respect to safety, bias and fairness, and further evaluation is needed.

“Our hope is that LLM systems such as Med-PaLM, designed for medical use with safety as a top priority, will provide high-quality medical information, especially in areas with limited numbers of medical professionals. It’s about democratizing access to,” said AI researcher Vivek Natarajan. A Google researcher and one of the researchers told LinkedIn.

“And ultimately, further development and rigorous validation of safety and efficacy will lead to widespread adoption of Med-PaLM in direct therapeutic pathways, enhancing clinician competence, reducing administrative burden and We look forward to supporting clinical decision-making and enabling clinicians to spend more time focusing on care.” make it something ”

the bigger trend

In March, the technology company’s Med-PaLM 2 was tested with questions in the United States Medical Licensing Exam format and performed with an accuracy of over 85% at the “expert” candidate level. He also received a passing score on his MedMCQA dataset, a multiple-choice dataset designed to address real-world medical school admissions questions.

A month later, the company announced that it will make Med-PaLM 2 available to select Google Cloud customers in the coming weeks to share feedback, explore use cases, and conduct limited testing.

The company also announced a new AI-enabled Claims Acceleration Suite, created to assist with the health insurance pre-approval and claims processing process. This suite transforms unstructured data (datasets not organized in a predefined way) into structured data (highly organized and easily readable datasets).

