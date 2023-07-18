China-ASEAN exchanges focus on innovation and sharing of science and technology





By YANG HAN from Hong Kong and ZHANG LI from Nanning | China Daily.com.cn | Updated: 2023-07-18 11:10

The 11th China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Joint Innovation Forum launched the 2023 China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest on 13 July.china daily offer

Stronger mechanisms are needed to facilitate the smooth exchange of technology and expertise between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the high-level forum held on 13 July. was

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Joint Innovation Forum, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hoong said that there is great potential for cooperation between ASEAN and China in the field of science, technology and innovation. Stated. It was held in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, China.

However, a stronger mechanism is needed to promote such cooperation, Kao said, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between technology parks, incubators and innovation centers, as well as fostering partnerships between companies on both sides. mentioned.

ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The forum was co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and hosted by the Guangxi Science and Technology Bureau and the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center. The theme of this year’s event was “Science and Technology Cooperation, Together for Beautiful Homes”.

Senior officials from China and ASEAN countries including Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand also delivered keynote speeches at the forum.

China’s Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said that the Chinese government hopes to further deepen regional cooperation in science and technology innovation with ASEAN countries, jointly improve multi-level cooperation mechanisms, and continuously expand cooperation in all fields. .

Wang also said China will work with ASEAN countries to accelerate the construction of high-quality cooperation platforms and build a cooperative and two-way model of industry-academia and research.

“We aim to achieve more inclusive, sustainable and quality development through scientific and technological innovation,” he said.

In his welcoming address, Guangxi President Lan Tianli said that Guangxi will work with all stakeholders to develop specialized agriculture, energy, environmental protection, as well as multiple industries such as biopharmaceuticals, marine and marine industries. He said that he intends to deepen his research in the field of public health department.

Talking about deeper exchanges of technical talents, Mr. Lan said that Guangxi has received a total of 71 young scientific and technological talents from ASEAN countries through targeted programs, and nearly 70 key public technical research issues have been solved. said.

More than 1,300 technical and scientific management elites from ASEAN attended the training course in Guangxi, Lan said.

Malaysia’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chan Lee Khan noted the forum’s focus on artificial intelligence, saying AI is expected to contribute to a 26% increase in the country’s GDP over the next decade. rice field.

“Malaysia strongly believes that a serious discussion is needed on the regulatory side of AI,” Chan said, adding that the country has set an example set by various parties in China to ensure the responsible use of AI. He added that he is eager to learn from

“For example, Huawei is investing in basic research and talent training, building a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and cultivating an open global ecosystem. We are leveraging data technology for fraud detection,” Chan said. I got it.

Laksana Tri Handko, Chairman of Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, said China and all ASEAN member states are welcome to join the agency-led effort. This includes marine and deep sea exploration, biodiversity research, the introduction of nuclear technology in medical and industrial fields, and the development of remote sensing satellite systems.

The 11th China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Joint Innovation Forum was held on July 13 in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, China. (Provided to China daily)

Handko said these efforts are not only very important for science and research, but are also closely related to the business sector. He said Indonesia is developing a specific business model to encourage private sector participation from other countries to establish long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year’s forum featured a series of exchanges aimed at deepening relations between China and ASEAN countries in technology transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship and science dissemination, among other areas of increasing importance.

Meanwhile, the 2023 China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been launched as part of efforts to promote the transformation of joint innovation achievements into practical applications.

The event also saw the launch of the AI ​​Development Cooperation Initiative for ASEAN, a program focused on the development and governance of AI technologies in both regions.

He called on all countries to establish effective cooperation mechanisms to jointly work on research and development projects, personnel exchanges and training programmes.

Among other initiatives, the China-ASEAN Science Dissemination Cooperation Work Plan was introduced to promote the development and sharing of valuable science dissemination resources while enhancing international exchanges and cooperation in this field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202307/18/WS64b5fb32a31035260b817052.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos