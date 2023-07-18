A Peek into the World of Human Training





In an era where AI increasingly defines the customer experience, understanding the inner workings of these technologies has never been more important, especially for marketers.

A recent Bloomberg report shines a light on the human workforce that trains Google’s Bard chatbot, highlighting the essential role of thousands of contractors in shaping the responses of this AI tool.

This in-depth report reveals the realities of AI development and has profound implications for those who use AI.

The quality, accuracy, and reliability of AI-driven interactions can impact brand reputation, customer trust, and ultimately revenue.

A closer look at the human process behind the Bard AI chatbot provides valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for companies leveraging AI in their marketing strategies.

A peek into the AI ​​training arena

Bard at Google is well known for his quick and confident answers to a wide variety of questions.

But contractors, who asked to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg that behind the AI’s prowess lies frustrated human labor.

Outsourced by companies such as Appen Ltd and Accenture Plc, these contractors work under strict deadlines to ensure that chatbot responses are reliable, accurate and free of bias.

work under pressure

These contractors, some earning as little as $14 an hour, have come under increasing pressure over the last year as Google and OpenAI compete in an AI arms race.

Tasks are becoming more complex, workloads are increasing, and contractors often lack specific expertise in the areas under review.

An anonymous contractor said:

“People are scared, stressed, underpaid, and unsure of what is going on. And that culture of fear helps bring out the quality and teamwork that we all need. Is not.”

The role of contractors in AI training

The contractor’s role is to review AI responses, identify errors, and eliminate potential biases. They work with complex instructions and tight deadlines, often around three minutes.

Contractors are frequently asked to determine whether the AI ​​model’s answers contain verifiable evidence, according to documents shared with Bloomberg. They analyze responses for factors such as specificity, freshness of information, and consistency.

An example Bloomberg report describes how raters use evidence to determine the correct dosage for a blood pressure drug called lisinopril.

Contractors must ensure that responses do not contain harmful, offensive, or overly sexual content. We also must prevent inaccurate, deceptive or misleading information.

Focus on the human factor behind AI

AI chatbots like Bard’s are considered breakthrough technological advances, but in reality, their effectiveness depends on the work of human contractors.

Laura Edelson, a computer scientist at New York University, told Bloomberg:

“It’s worth remembering that these systems are not the work of magicians, but the work of thousands of people and their low-wage workers.”

Despite the important role contractors play, their work is often shrouded in mystery and they have little direct communication with Google.

Concerns about the quality of AI products

Contractors have expressed concerns about working conditions, which they believe could affect the quality of AI products.

As Appen worker Ed Stackhouse said in a letter to Congress, contractors are essential to AI training.

Stackhouse warned that the speed required for content review could lead Bard to a “flawed” and “dangerous” product.

Google responded to these concerns by saying it does extensive work to build AI products responsibly, employing rigorous testing, training and feedback processes to ensure factuality and reduce bias. rice field.

The company says it doesn’t rely solely on human evaluators to improve its AI, but it’s been pointed out that small inaccuracies can creep in and mislead users.

Alex Hannah, Director of Research at the Distributed AI Lab and former Google AI ethicist, said:

“It remains a problem that chatbots misunderstand important facts.”

voices calling for change

Despite growing concerns about working conditions and the quality of AI products, it is clear that human contractors are an integral part of AI development.

The challenge is to make sure they are properly compensated and given the resources they need to get the job done.

Emily Bender, professor of computational linguistics at the University of Washington, emphasizes this point:

“The work of these contractors at Google and other technology platforms is a story of labor exploitation.”

As the AI ​​revolution continues, the role of human contractors in shaping and improving these technologies remains critical.

Their voices and concerns must be heard and addressed to ensure the continued development of reliable, accurate, and ethical AI products.

Featured Image: Maurice Nolbert/Shutterstock

