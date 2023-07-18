Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann in spooky Google Street View image





New York, NY A creepy Google Street View image shows alleged Long Island murderer Rex Heuerman casually conversing with a petite woman near his Fifth Avenue office, months before his arrest. caught.

The gruesome photo of the 6-foot-4-inch tall architect was taken on East 36th Street in June 2022, more than a year before police arrested him for killing a sex worker on Gilgo Beach. .

The married father of two is wearing the same light blue button-down shirt he wore in a YouTube interview that year about his role as an architect at his firm, RH Consultants & Associates. It seems

The Massapequa man appears to be carrying the same over-the-shoulder brown bag he wore when he was quietly arrested on the street outside his office on Thursday.

Gilgo Beach alleged serial killer Rex Heuerman was caught on Google Street View images months before he was arrested in Midtown Manhattan. (Google Maps/Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

Footage shows Mr Heuermann walking down a sidewalk as pedestrians stroll by, barely noticing Thursday’s commotion, and a group of plainclothes police officers crowding him.

Google’s haunting image of 2022 was spotted for the first time by an online detective.

Known for his expertise in navigating New York City’s complex planning and building codes, the humble architect spent decades working in his Midtown office.

“I used to see him in the elevator. [seemed] It’s just normal,” a man who was a regular at the building told Fox News Digital.

A Google Street View image taken in June 2022 appears to show Rex Heuermann near an office building on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York. Heuermann was charged with six counts of murder related to three bodies found on Gilgo Beach in 2010. (Google Street View)

Heuermann was charged last week with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Hoyermann was also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard Burns, 25.

In 2010, the body of a woman wrapped in burlap was found within 400 meters of Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach.

The victims, all of small stature, disappeared after advertising their services on Craigslist and became known as the “Gilgo Four.”

Gilgo Beach murder victims Amber Costello (top left), Maureen Brainard Burns (top right), Melissa Barthelemy (bottom left) and Megan Waterman (bottom right). (Suffolk County Police Department)

A colleague who has worked with Mr. Heuermann for 20 years told Fox News Digital that he was “really friendly and very helpful.”

He was “methodical” and kept his office very clean, the colleague added. Heuermann’s dilapidated Masepequa house did not receive the same treatment.

The crumbling building’s roof seems to be supported by two-by-four lumber.

Police eventually linked Heuermann to the “Gilgo Four” through Chevrolet Avalanche, cell phone records, and DNA.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bail.

His attorney, Michael Brown, told the New York Post on Monday that officers caught the wrong man.

“We have no information about Mr. Heuermann to suggest that he was involved in any of these cases,” Brown said. “The government has decided to focus on him despite more important and stronger clues.”

Lawyers did not elaborate on these “stronger clues.” Brown added that he looks forward to defending clients in court.

