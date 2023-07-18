Excited about the Google Pixel 8 Pro? This leak ruined everything





In a usually predictable fashion for unannounced Google hardware, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are popping up in leaks almost every few weeks. After rumored marketing renders and camera details surfaced online, speculator Yogesh Brar has shared the Pixel 8 Pro’s key specs.

The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) LTPO OLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Google Pixel 7 Pro. That means you get a screen with excellent clarity at 512 pixels per inch and dynamic refresh rate adjustment.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

– 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz – Google Tensor G3 + Titan Chip – 12GB RAM – 128/256GB Storage – Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele) – Selfie: 11MP – Temperature Sensor, Ultrasonic FP – Android 14 – 4,950 mAh battery, 27W wired charging

Release: October

— Yogesh Buller (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023

A Tensor G3 chip powers the device. This chip is also said to be based on the Samsung Exynos reference design. Google will reportedly take until the 10th generation Pixel to fully adopt its in-house designed Tensor silicon. Like his Tensor G2 chip from last year, it will have an in-house Titan security chip to store sensitive information and handle secure boot.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s RAM and storage configuration remains the same as its predecessor, with a choice of 12 GB LPDDR5 modules and 128/256 GB of UFS storage. Notably, the tipster did not mention a 512GB storage version.

91 mobile

The camera department is where the Pixel 8 Pro saves most of its upgrade budget. The key snapper relies on a 50-megapixel optically stabilized sensor that matches the Pixel 7 Pro’s numbers. However, Google is said to be using the newer Samsung ISOCEL GN2 sensor this time instead of the 50-megapixel ISOCEL GN1 sensor seen in the Pixel 7 Pro.

Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro replaces the 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 64-megapixel sensor. This is a huge step forward and, in theory, the images from the main and ultrawide snapper will be on par in terms of detail and the appeal of that signature ‘pixelated photo’.

However, it seems that the Pixel 7 Pro’s 48-megapixel telephoto camera will be carried over to the Pixel 8 Pro. As we saw last year, this is a periscope-style telephoto camera that promises a 5x lossless optical zoom range.

smart pre

Again, we’re hearing that Google’s next flagship product will have a temperature sensor. Battery capacity is reportedly 4,950mAh, which isn’t too poor, but wired charging support is still very slow at 27W. For comparison, the OnePlus 11 delivers 80W of wired power, while its successor coming early next year is reported to set the benchmark even further with 150W charging support.

Google is still months away from launching the Pixel 8 series, but it doesn’t look like there will be any big surprises this time around. The core design remains the same two-tone metal glass, but the internal hardware is also a modest iterative update.

It will be interesting to see if Google can deliver meaningful functional surprises on the software side with Android 14, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens on that front. An official announcement is expected in October.

Editor’s pick

