TechTalk: What’s hot and what’s not on Google Trends





Google Trends (trends.google.com) is a great way to see what’s trending and what’s not. Let’s take a look at some of the hottest tech items these days. Remember when blockchain, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sucked all the oxygen out of the room? Using Google Trends, when did interest in these terms (based on Google searches) peak? You can compare how far you have reached and view the relative level of interest. For example, while interest in the related terms blockchain, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency all peaked in late 2017/early 2018 (it’s hard to imagine five years ago), interest in Bitcoin It was significantly larger than the other two. In contrast, search interest in NFTs peaked more recently in early 2022 (at the time lower than interest in Bitcoin).

In comparison, a new topic called ChatGPT (chat.openai.com) is still growing. The topic first came to his attention in late 2022, still short of Bitcoin’s height of interest (although surpassing current interest on the topic). Interestingly, the large-scale language models (LLMs) that power ChatGPT and its ilk, and the related topic of generative AI, which broadly describes the technology behind LLMs and other transformers, have received little attention.

I’m always looking for interesting, fun, informative, and (ideally) helpful things to offer my readers. Google Trends is another tool to use in that search. Trends have more than just interesting words and phrases that you can adjust. You can also restrict it geographically (for example, the trend above is based on his web searches that occurred in the US). You can select a time period from the last hour to 2004 to the present (useful for identifying when something jumped over a shark). You can also limit the results based on categories, which helps distinguish between searches for car jaguars and animal jaguars. Finally, in addition to web searches, you can also explore trends based on images, shopping, news, and YouTube searches.

At the moment, we see a new trend in technology due to the high interest in AI encompassing ChatGPT, LLM, DALL-E, Midjourney, Generative AI, Machine Learning, Bard and other things that showcase software capabilities is difficult. Doing things in an incredibly human way. I’m still a little skeptical about these technologies. At first glance, it’s impressive to see images and text automatically created in response to your prompts. However, these programs see huge amounts of text and image data and need to remember it in some way (the weights used to make choices within the model when the model makes choices). .

Much research has been done on programs that have learned to score more points than human players in a boating video game called CoastRunners by employing strategies that humans are unaware of. [AI] Agents find an isolated lagoon where they can circle in a large circle and repeatedly knock down 3 targets. Time your move to always knock down the target at the same time that the target repopulates. Despite numerous fires, colliding with other boats, and going the wrong way around the course, the agent uses this strategy to achieve a higher than if he completed the course normally. I was able to score. Our agents achieved scores on average 20% higher than those achieved by human players.

Does this mean that this software agent exhibits greater intelligence than a human player? I don’t think so. Simply look at (and remember) everything that generates points and optimize your actions to generate the most points. You seem to have generated your own approach to the game, but only because you’ve seen and remembered so many game play examples (again via model weights). Certainly, an ordinary human being cannot do that. But that doesn’t make this AI intelligent.

I think it’s very important for people to understand how these generative AIs work, so let me suggest some online resources for those who are interested. A quick primer is a completely non-technical explanation of AI and deep learning (parand.com/a-completely-non-technical-explanation-of-ai.html). This was followed by “A Visual Introduction to Machine Learning”, Part 1 (r2d3.us/visual-intro-to-machine-learning-part-1/) and Part 2 (r2d3.us/visual-intro-to-machine -learning-) follows. Part 2/) shows how machines can identify patterns in data using animation. Those who understand these articles should consider Stephen Wolframs’ What Does ChatGPT Do and Why Does It Work? (writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/02/what-is-chatgpt-doing-and-why-does-it-work), which dives deep into the machine learning pool.

As a parting gift, let me suggest an AI-based tool that you may find useful. Upload any PDF to chatpdf.com and it will generate an overview of the PDF, allow you to ask questions about its contents, and also show you three suggestions. Questions to get started. Best of all, it offers a free level of service (three 10 MB PDFs per day) that will satisfy most casual users.

Questions? Comments? Have AI reach out to [email protected].

