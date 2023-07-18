Convicted killer was on Rex Heuermann’s Google site: court documents





Massapequa Park, New York — Among the more than 200 Google searches conducted by Rex Heuerman, one of the most prominent was his conviction in the unsolved murder of two sex workers, later linked to his suicide at Gilgo Beach. It was a sharp name for a Manorville man who was thought to be.

Before his arrest on Thursday, Houermann was relentlessly searching for information about the Gilgo case, officials said.

The 59-year-old furniture-making hobbyist asked search engines why the killer wasn’t caught and why law enforcement couldn’t trace the “Long Island serial killer” calls.

See what’s happening in Massapequa with free real-time updates from Patch.

According to the Suffolk Assistant Chief District Attorney, his search from March 2022 to June 2023 included known serial killers in action, Maureen Brainard Burns, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Burton. It was related to the specific disappearance and murder of Costello and their murder investigation. Allen Bode wrote in a petition seeking remand without bail.

Heuermann not only entered the names of Waterman, Barthelemy, and Brainerd Burns, but also searched for Barthelemy and Waterman’s families.

See what’s happening in Massapequa with free real-time updates from Patch.

There was one name that stood out in the search list. Partially misspelled name of convicted murderer John Bittoloff (John Bittoloff) [sic].

A screenshot of a bail application filed by a prosecutor in Suffolk County, Long Island. It shows Rex Heuermann’s Google search history. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three sex workers.

Six years ago, former carpenter Bittrolf, 57, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the murders of Rita Tangredy, 31, of East Patchogue and Colleen McNamee, 20, of Holbrook. . Bittrolf is currently serving a sentence of 50 years to life in prison at Clinton Correctional Facility in the upstate, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Tanggredis’s body was found in 1993 in a wooded area off Esplanade Drive in East Patchogue, and McNamees’ body was found the following year in 1994 in a wooded area south of the Long Island Highway in Shirley, prosecutors said. rice field.

Prosecutors said both naked and mutilated women had been strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

After the ruling, then-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota said, “The families of these women have been waiting for justice for a long time and will have to endure graphic testimony about the death of their loved ones during the trial. I didn’t,” he said.

“I hope today’s ruling will bring them some peace,” he said.

Bittorlf would have been around 27 at the time of the murder. He was tracked down by DNA evidence related to his older brother who had been ticketed.

After Bittoloff’s sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla told reporters that at least one of the 10 people found buried at Gilgo Beach was dead, according to CBS News. said it may have been involved.

Biancavilla said the bodies of some of the victims “could be at the hands of Mr. Bittrolf” and that an investigation was underway, according to the newspaper.

Mr. Patch reached out to Jonathan Manley, the attorney who represented Mr. Bittrolf in the case, for comment.

In response to Biancavilla’s comments, Manly said prosecutors made no mention of Bittrolf’s relationship with Gilgo Beach throughout the trial, Fox News reported.

“This has never been mentioned before,” Manley told the magazine. “This is a serious accusation that has absolutely no basis in fact. Mr. Bittrolf has pleaded not guilty to the deaths of Mr. Tangreddy and Ms. McNamee, and any hint that he had any connection to the murder of Gilgo is ludicrous and merely a headline. It is intended to draw ”

Manley told the magazine that Biancavilla “immediately raises reasonable suspicion and significantly hinders prosecution” whenever a killer is arrested.

Houermann’s search, which he told interviewers last year that he practiced at his father’s workshop, included phrases such as “Long Island killer,” mentioning phone calls and recent events, and referring to “the active duty of the FBI.” Serial Killers, “Serial Killers by State for 2023,” “Map of All Known Serial Killers,” and “Unsolved Serial Killers.”

He also asked “5 of America’s most infamous old cases,” “11 active serial killers,” and “8 horrible active serial killers (undiscovered).”

We also searched for news articles such as “Police Launch Special Commission to Investigate Gilgo Beach Murders,” “Mapping Victims of Long Island Serial Murders,” and “Inside Long Island Serial Killers and Gilgo Beach.”

Other articles included “The Gilgo Beach Murderer | Criminal Minds” and “In Long Island Serial Murder Investigation, New Telephone Technology Could Be Key to Breaking Through Case.”

His other Google searches centered on sadomasochistic and fetish porn involving beatings and rapes of young girls and women.

Heuermann was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Waterman, Barthelemy, and Costello.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Friday that the main suspect in the death of Brainard Burns remains.

In his motion for no bail, Bode said this was “based on the serious and heinous nature of the serial murders” and was the only way to “ensure” bail’s “return to court.” Stated.

A spokeswoman said Houermann was being monitored for suicide and remains in custody at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

She did not disclose the location for security reasons.

Lisa Finn contributed additional reporting to this article.

Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our free patch newsletter and alerts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/new-york/massapequa/convicted-murderer-prostitutes-was-rex-heuermanns-google-sights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos