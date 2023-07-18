Scammers are changing Google airline customer service phone numbers





A new scam has been discovered targeting frustrated and vulnerable passengers. One of the passengers, a man named Shumri Evers, took to Twitter about the new scam. Scammers target popular airline customer service numbers on Google.

Twitter viral thread exposes possible scam

Twitter user Evers posted on the website about an attempt to directly scam him. Evers said the problems began after a scheduled Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) was cancelled. Delta Air Lines Customer Service When Evers noticed a long queue at his desk, he tried to contact customer service by phone.

To do so, he Googled Delta Airlines and called the number listed on Google Maps. The number is +1-888, a fairly common number. The call was disconnected as soon as it started. However, a phone call soon followed. The number was listed as a +33 number, a French number, and the caller ID listed him as DTI Publishing.

Evers said the man had an Indian accent and was very eager to help. The caller used Evers’ confirmation number and name to look up the canceled flight. He then found an alternative flight departing from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) later in the evening.

But the man then texted Ms Evers a screenshot of the flight and asked her to confirm the new booking via SMS. The suspicious activity was made even more pronounced when the man asked Mr. Evers to call him to pay for his new flight. Evers became increasingly suspicious and asked where the man was. He said the man was in Rochester, New York, about two hours south of New York City.

Realizing the geographical error, Evers told the man she was reluctant to provide payment information over the phone and hung up. Evers said the man also demanded to pay five times the current list price.

Other airlines around the world are also affected

Shortly after Evers hung up, he began to nod. Evers said the man had no alternative, so he Googled the phone number provided and compared it to the customer service phone number listed on Delta’s website. The numbers did not match. The renumbered location is the Delta Air Lines store at JFK Airport. Evers writes,

“Looks like a scammer changed JFK’s @delta number. I suggested editing @googlemaps to the actual Delta number.”

Evers then began looking at other airlines on JFK and found that many of the numbers listed on Google’s location did not match those listed on the customer service website. Airlines at the time included American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France, Qantas, ITA Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

When asked for comment, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said:

“If we become aware of any suspected fraud targeting our customers, including in this situation, we will immediately conduct an investigation. each unique situation can be appropriately dealt with using technical means.” At our disposal. ”

