Academics turn to paid newsletters for academic connections





Eric Hoel is no stranger to the changing media landscape. His mother’s bookstore in Newburyport, Massachusetts, was on the brink of bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic until GoFundMe saved the store.

The impending shutdown has prompted Hoel to reassess how he provides information.

People will wake up and check their phones, of course they will read their emails and watch TikTok videos, but if they receive an essay at the right time, they will read it too, he said, and it is unimaginably powerful. was, he added.

Eric Hoel

Hoel launched its newsletter in May 2021 through Substack, a service that allows users to monetize their newsletter while contributing audio and video components. Less than two years later, Hoel stepped down from his position as professor of biology research at Tufts University to focus full-time on his substack.

I don’t think it’s a legacy of research, Hoel said. I will do different things for a while, but I see some opportunities to do similar research and thinking.

Hoel said it replaced 80 percent of Tufts’ salary in the six months he worked full-time on Substack. He admitted the move would sound a bit extreme to the general public.

Not all professors quit their jobs for the newsletter, but more and more academics are using the service, according to Substack. From July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, the site saw a 107 percent increase in scholarly publications, with thousands of new publications, according to the company. Paid subscriptions for academics also increased by 42%.

Clyde Rathbone, partnership manager at Substack, said the increase in academics on the site is at a tipping point.

What is substack?

Substack was launched in 2017 to provide an infrastructure for users to publish newsletters. Later, audio and video capabilities were added in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Rathbone said the site has amassed more than two million paying subscribers since its inception.

Writers can publish their work for free to the general public, or opt-in to a subscription model that charges readers a minimum of $5 per month. Substack gets her 10 percent of the revenue, and the writer keeps her remaining 90 percent.

According to both Substack officials and Substack users, one of the selling points is the ability for users to carry their list of email subscribers with them after they’ve finished using the site.

Michael Beam, Director of Emerging Media and Technologies at Kent State University, attributes at least part of Substack’s rise to the growing media shift. First there was his 1990s email list, followed by his early 00s blog that was destroyed by the rise of social media sites. After that, 2020 and his 2021 saw a flurry of new podcasts, and now it seems that the fire of popularity has been inherited by the newsletter.

For a long time in the blogosphere it has been a place of dialogue. On Twitter, it was a public dialogue, Beam said. I’m not going to call Substack. [blogging host site] The current central location is inside, but I’m not sure if there is a central location.

Increasing popularity amid changes in social media

The appeal of Substack depends on which scholar you ask. Brian Klaas, Associate Professor of Global Politics at University College London, was looking for a medium that would allow him to share his stories and thoughts in a way that was deeper than the experience of typical social media sites such as Twitter.

Where do you put something that isn’t a magazine article but hasn’t been rigorously researched in two years but that you think is important to put out in the public eye? He has also worked as a contributor for The Washington Post and The Atlantic, but Substack has given him more freedom, he said.

This allows you to play with ideas and spark future academic research, but it also sparks ideas about the world that don’t fit in a published article.

Six months after launching his newsletter, Substack has about 15,000 paying subscribers.

I felt like everyone I knew was trying to approach science the same way, and someone had to do science differently, so why didn’t I?

Adam Mastroianni

Caitlin Jetelina started a newsletter after her popular Facebook page was hacked.

Learning that we rent space from social media was a hard lesson. We don’t own it, said Jetelina, an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Public Health.

She found Substack when she was looking for a more robust place for her content that was accessible to the general public. She said the experience made her better at communicating science.

They shouldn’t be separate and scientists should be able to communicate their findings well, but that’s not the training they get, she said. I think it’s a very important skill that I learned through trial and error.

Adam Mastroianni also uses the space to bring a wider audience into the scientific field than he said very few people read scientific journals.

I felt like everyone I knew was trying to approach science the same way, and someone had to do science differently, so why didn’t I? He said. He published his full paper on Substack in November, but now says there is no going back.

Instead of publishing your studies in restrictive journals, why not develop your ideas in the public arena? That means playing out differently, he said. Although he continues his teaching career, he does not consider Substack to be complementary. This is what I believe.

Emily Oster, who has nearly 200,000 paying subscribers, said without her newsletter she wouldn’t have her latest book focusing on coping with pregnancy after complications.

Oster, a tenured professor of economics at Brown University, said people always ask me, “Am I preeclamptic? I had a miscarriage. This is the answer.” I could not have written this if I had not spent so much time hearing from people on this path.

Most of those interviewed admitted that publishing a newsletter is not for all academics, is time consuming and often not lucrative enough to replace a full-time job.

However, some companies, including Klaas, are using it as a tool to enhance their research through collaborations and future grant proposals.

He said it encourages collaboration and allows ideas to be tested.I will apply for the grant I wrote, even if the grant body did not view his Substack favorably. [Substacks] almost.

The Kent State University Beam newspaper said the site’s popularity could wane in the next few years, but who knows which medium it’ll focus on next.

It won’t be the next big product. Who will encourage everyone to register, he said. Best practices and user interfaces don’t always end up in the best place. We end up where everyone else is.

