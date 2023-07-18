Deal Alert! Google Pixel Buds Pro and A Series Earbuds Launched!





Want some really great wireless earbuds but don’t want to pay for them? Missed out on the Pixel Prime Day sale? His Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series from Google are back for sale.

Pixel Pro Buds wireless earbuds with noise canceling are available for just $149.99, down from the regular $199.99. Or get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, some of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever worn, for just $69.

These are the earbuds I use every day and am impressed with their quality.

My review of Pixel Buds Pro:

Google describes the Pixel A-Series Buds as follows:

The Pixel Buds A-series feature custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers for rich, high-quality audio. With a close-fitting design, three eartip sizes, and a stabilizer arc, the wireless earbuds stay in place for a gentle fit. Seal for great sound Get up to 5 hours of playtime or 2.5 hours of talk time on a single charge. Or use the charging case for up to 24 hours of playback.[1]

Just use your voice to play music, get directions, check the weather, read notifications, and more.Or press and hold the earbuds to talk to Google[2]

Pair Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel or other Android devices with one tap[3]or connect to iOS or other Bluetooth 4.0+ devices quickly and easily.[4]

The wireless earbuds are waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about rainy days or sweaty workouts.[5]

Adaptive Sound adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments, so you don’t have to.[6]

Google describes the Pixel Pro Buds as follows:

Pixel Buds Pro adapt to your ears using active noise cancellation with Silent Seal to block out external sounds and create a quiet foundation for your music to shine. Note: If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canal, or if the headset is not seated correctly in your ear, you may experience poor audio quality or call performance. Replace the tip of the earpiece with one that fits your ear better. Note: If the size of the tip of the earpiece does not match the size of your ear canal, or if the headset is not seated correctly in your ear, you may not get the right sound. quality and call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit your ears more snugly. With custom 11mm speaker drivers and volume EQ, the earbuds sound great at any volume.[1]

Up to 11 hours of battery life to suit your life, and up to 31 hours of music playback with the charging case.[2]; charges wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers[3]

Transparency mode allows you to hear external sounds in real time, giving you a better awareness of your surroundings, such as when crossing the road. Ask Google for directions, respond to texts, and control your music hands-free[4]

Beamforming mic, voice accelerometer and wind-blocking mesh cover for clear calls in noisy environments[5]

You can easily switch between compatible devices so you can listen to music on your phone or make calls on your laptop.[6]

What’s in the box Earbuds Eartip cable with 3 size options Charging case

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cordcuttersnews.com/deal-alert-google-pixel-buds-pro-a-series-earbuds-are-on-sale/

