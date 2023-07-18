Startupfest 2023 Wins Hutsy Twice, Ora Medical Wins BDC Awards Match





Ora secured a $100,000 Women in Tech award, plus a crowd-matching investment, BDC.

Last week, at Startupfest, companies ranging from fintechs to small software shops pitched their best pitches to the Montral tech conference from July 12-14, with over $585,000 in cash prizes for startups. Awarded.

The conference initially announced more than $300,000 in prizes for this year, but Startupfest increased that number with additional donations from attendees.

Even aside from the tornado warning that disrupted the proceedings on Friday, Startup Fest was eventful. At the event he was awarded nine awards, and in the NextAIs awards he tied for two startups. Meanwhile, Toronto-based FinTech startup Hutsy won twice.

Here are the details of Startupfest 2023 awards and winners:

Tech Ora Co-Founder and CEO Sarah Lambert Brings $100,000 Women to Startupfest 2023

Ora received the $100,000 Women in Tech Award presented by Firehood, an angel network focused on supporting women in tech.

In addition, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) matched the prize money by an additional $100,000 and offered to match the viewer’s investment, resulting in a total of over $300,000.

Sarah Lambert, who co-founded Ora with Louis St-Pierre in 2020, raised $310,000 through a series of pitches, culminating in an impressive crowd-matching investment, a sign of the collective collective of the startup community. true proof of the power of strong ambition.

$100,000 Black Entrepreneur Hutsy Founder Tefali Bailey Attends Startup Fest 2023

Founded by Tefari Bailey in 2019, Hutsy won both the $100,000 Black Entrepreneurship Award and the Audience Choice Award, the latter being named a Top 10 Finalist in the Best Pitch competition.

Hutsy calls itself a financial super app. Its platform allows users to pay money through Visa prepaid cards issued by the Peoples Trust Company and track spending through a companion app.

According to Hutsy’s website, Hutsy plans to release some new features soon. These include credit building features, early direct deposits and his 1% cashback on all purchases.

Bailey said the win has motivated me to push Hutsy further and revolutionize the financial industry through innovation. We are excited to leverage this momentum to grow our company and continue to inspire other BIPOC founders.

$100,000 Best of the Fest U frost co-founder Julien Michalk on stage at Startupfest 2023

Montral-based tech-enabled bar service U-frost won the $100,000 Best of the Fest award. The company offers flash-freezing technology that allows freezing of alcohol, which was not normally possible.

U-frost says its technology is turnkey and customizable, allowing it to serve frozen shots and cocktails in hosting spaces ranging from kitchens to reception halls.

$50,000 Student Entrepreneur Vega Bioimages Joins Startupfest 2023

Vega Bioimaging, co-founded by Polytechnic Montral MSc alumnus Ccile Darviot, won the $50,000 Student Entrepreneurship Award at this year’s Startupfest.

Vega develops imaging and detection technologies for cytopathology, a branch of pathology that examines disease at the cellular level.

Vega is funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) through its Collaborative Health Research Projects initiative and Oncotech, an American company that provides molecular oncology testing services to assist physicians in the care and management of cancer patients. increase.

Donating $25,000 to FTQ Grant Iris and Arlo Founder Lara Emond at Startupfest 2023

This year’s Impact Award of $25,000, presented by the Fonds de Solidarit FTQ, went to Iris + Arlo for eco-friendly menstrual products. Its product line includes tampons, pads and underwear with biodegradable applicators.

NextAIs Top Startups ACARA Founder Auky Gonzales and CapmAI’s Puja Puchchigar at Startupfest 2023

cara and CapmAI have tied for the NextAIs Top Startup Award, giving their respective spots to NextAIs’ 6-month Founders and Venture Development Acceleration Network 2024 cohorts.

Winner of Grandmothers Choice Award Coastal Carbon at Startupfest 2023

Each year, Startupfest is joined by a panel of grandma judges who evaluate the pitches of participating startups. This year, Coastal Carbon won the award.

Coast Carbon offers AI-powered satellite imaging technology that it says can accurately measure biomass in water and map marine protected areas. The company said the data it collects will be used to identify areas of the ocean in need of restoration and track restoration progress over time.

Blue Lion Labs Joins Startupfest 2023 as OceanFests Next Big Hit

One of this year’s Startupfest premium events was OceanFest, a dedicated event focused on a specific theme across the tech ecosystem.

OceanFest awarded Blue Lion Labs a $30,000 Next Big Thing award. The award was sponsored by Flots, a marine tech accelerator by Novalium, a Quebec-based business hub that supports companies in the ocean and blue economy.

Blue Lion Labs, which provides AI software that identifies phytoplankton from living water samples in real time, will also have the opportunity to participate in Flotss’ 12-month accelerator program.

Featured image courtesy of Startupfest.

