Mint Mobile’s Pixel 7 sale drops Google’s best phone to lowest price in months





If you’re looking to save a little money on your monthly phone bill while having the best Android smartphone available, Mint Mobile offers great deals on Google’s flagship smartphones and is well worth checking out. Offering solid value for money, Mint not only gives you six months of free service when you sign up with a carrier, but also offers the flagship Pixel 7 at the lowest price in a few months or at its premium price. We are offering a special offer that also offers its sister phone, the Pixel 7. pixel 7 pro.

Subtract $200 from these great little devices and Mint Mobile’s offer saves you big on both Google’s newest phones and your monthly phone bill. Buy a Google phone and get $200 off each phone plus 50% off your service bill for 12 months (effectively 6 months of free service). That means you can get the Pixel 7 for just $490 and the Pixel 7 Pro for just $790. You’ll have to bring your old number to Mint, which isn’t surprising given that it’s a must in doing business with just about any wireless carrier.

google pixel 7

Given the price Mint is offering for the Google Pixel 7 in this deal, it easily ranks as one of the best budget smartphones available today. It’s an intuitive device that combines the ingenuity and simplicity of Google services with the reliability and performance of a smartphone, featuring a sleek design that’s a sure upgrade to the Google Pixel 6. The camera has been slightly upgraded and the hardware is good. – Tuned to provide more stable and responsive performance. Considering it’s priced the same as the previous generation model, this is a great value for money phone, and compared to the $300 more expensive Google Pixel 7 Pro, it’s great for those who aren’t ready to get their fill. Choice. Cash for premium options.

If you qualify for a payment plan through Affirm, get 12 months of service and a Pixel 7 for just $41/month for the 5 GB plan. Choosing a higher data plan will increase your monthly bill, but Mint offers a 50% discount on each plan. If you don’t qualify for the Affirm payment plan, or don’t want the hassle of monthly plans, you can get Google’s flagship phones and services for as low as $490 up front ($400 phone, $90 for 5GB). )plan.

Source: Google

google pixel 7

$400 $600 $200 savings

Google didn’t reinvent the wheel with the latest Pixel 7, but did it really need to? An improved camera, next-generation Tensor G2 chipset and Google’s awesome feature-packed software All together, it offers Google’s best phone in years. Mint’s deal gives you the best price for a few months and gives you 6 months of free service.

google pixel 7 pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is currently our favorite smartphone for many reasons. Compared to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the latest premium option in the Google Pixel line improves on what made its predecessor so successful and adds an array of new features. With 30W fast charging, add-ons like 4K60FPS video recording, and a host of Google-centric software upgrades like automatic call screening and Pixel Recorder, if you want the best of Google, this is the phone to pick up.

$790 may not sound particularly cheap, but it’s on par with the Prime Day sale we just missed last week, dropping the Pixel 7 Pro to $700. Since the plan is $90, you can consider $110 off the phone with free service or $200 off the phone with the $90 prepaid plan. Either way, this will allow you to save a lot while still having the best camera on Android today.

Source: Google

google pixel 7 pro

$700 $900 $200 savings

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after last year’s 6 Pro’s early stumbles, improves stability and takes camera capabilities to a new level with image fusion and 4K60fps video across all cameras. rice field. These new add-ons make this phone a great phone and with Mint’s offer you get the best price for a phone in months.

Mint Mobile has done a great job of grabbing our attention with some of the deals they offer, and their service has some of the most affordable plans available. It’s not uncommon to find Mint Mobile’s best phones for sale. However, the deals on offer for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are impressive. These deals offer a great way to save big on your monthly phone bill. Mint’s service doesn’t have all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the likes of T-Mobile and Verizon, but it’s reliable and solid enough to warrant giving it a try. Even if you don’t like it enough, we offer a 7-day free trial that you can set up on your phone now before committing to a new plan and new phone.

