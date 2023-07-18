Fashion Reseller Saves 320,000 in 3 Months with Inventory Planner Solution — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Dramatically reduce out-of-stocks

One of the biggest benefits is that out-of-stocks have been significantly reduced, even in the first three months of implementation, thanks to accurate forecasting.

Beyond SKU-specific forecasts, the inventory planner is based on over 200 metrics with detailed insights across various KPIs including variations, vendors, warehouses, and product categories, and is highly customizable, making Sharp Attire the perfect fit for your business. Access your most important data. We use it to our advantage.

The app proactively flags top-selling variants and slow-selling products, so brands can capitalize on new trends to discontinue sales or assign less popular products for discounts. Emphasize the potential loss of revenue to the seller to clearly indicate the risk of late reorders.

Valle added: “I love being able to see the information I need at a glance so I can make important decisions in seconds.”

We lost about $1.25 million in revenue last year on out-of-stock items alone. The lost profit was about 500,000.

We knew something had to change, but within just a few weeks of implementing the inventory planner, we saw a 7% reduction in out-of-stocks.

Since implementing the Inventory Planner at the same time this year, I’ve lost 180,000 in profits, so I’ve saved 320,000 almost overnight. I was confident that I could lower it further.

You can reinvest that money in growing your business and in more profitable stocks.

fashion forward insights

To further drive cash flow, the Inventory Planner allowed Sharp Attire to dramatically improve inventory balances and flag 5,000 SKUs as non-replenishable. This allows merchants to stop tying up cash on dead inventory that they may not be able to move.

Instead, businesses invest only in inventory that can be quickly sold and turned into profits. In the first quarter of joining the Inventory Planner, the brand’s inventory turnover rate (how fast companies sell and replace inventory over a period of time) increased from 1.24 to 1.77.

Valle said: “I need to be able to analyze a lot of products very quickly, but I can’t manually analyze the data for 5,000 products.” With 12 different indicators, 12 different locations, he cycles through one product. I can not do it.

Answering yes requires a quick glance at most of the information on one screen. When restocking, simply select what you need along the list. Inventory Planner makes it possible.

Analyze data and flag products marked as discontinued or not replenished. Within minutes, we identified 1,000 products that we no longer wanted to restock. It also shows all products that are out of stock and may be discontinued.

Being able to import and export large amounts of information, and make major changes to very many products very quickly is very powerful.

The software suite’s forecasts can also help you move some of your existing inventory from your warehouse to Amazon. Amazon (FBA) storage fees are very high, but our storage costs are incomparable.

Optimizing this is another way Inventory Planner saves you money.

By putting an inventory planner at the center of their tech stack, Sharp Attire can confidently plan for the future and invest only in inventory they can sell.

Valle adds: “We are an ambitious business and we were looking to grow as quickly as possible.” In that, inventory planner insights and forecasts will continue to play a very important role.

important facts

A multi-channel footwear and clothing reseller, Sharp Attire was founded in 2015 and has a strong Shopify-powered web store and Amazon presence.

Use Inventory Planner to accurately forecast demand for 10,000 SKUs, streamline purchasing across multiple locations, and make fast, data-driven decisions that improve business bottom line.

Effect: 19th of every month collected, 7% reduction in stockouts, improved inventory balance (5,000 SKUs flagged as non-replenishable)

