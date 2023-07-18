Google and Taito Release AR Game “Space Invaders”





Worried that one day you’ll be terribly unprepared for the inevitable attack by space invaders? We have developed a new version of the game that uses augmented reality tricks to bring the invaders into the real world, and will finally be available for download tonight.

Augmented reality has been a hyped technology for several years, and its true potential may finally be realized when Apple’s Vision Pro headset finally hits consumers. But there have been a few AR success stories so far. Seven years after his debut, Pokémon Go is still his favorite mobile game and the company’s cash cow. Niantic has followed up with other AR-focused games, such as a Jurassic World-themed game in which players run around cities to hunt and catch rare dinosaurs, but Google is one of the earliest video game developers. Affiliation with one of the companies hopes to be the missing element that will make the new AR experience a hit.

Space Invaders: World Defense – Defend Your Neighborhood in Augmented Reality

Originally revealed the day after Google I/O 2023, the company will expand access to the 3D data it creates and collects to make Google Maps more immersive through the Google Streetscape Geometry API, Space Invaders, among others. announced. : World Defense looks like it’s happening in the real world through a live video feed from your mobile device’s camera. Aliens can fly behind buildings and terrain, appear on roofs, and emerge from warp holes that appear on the sides of buildings.

Similar to Pokémon Go, players explore their neighborhoods to discover new Space Invaders, defeat them to earn points, and climb localized leaderboards just like the player pilots a spaceship. We encourage you to share your achievements on social media with visible AR selfies. They fly virtual spaceships that participate in battles in the game.

The game is now available for both Android and iOS devices (it should already be accessible in both Apple and Google app stores at the time of this writing), running Android 11.0+ or ​​iOS 16.0+ Compatible with ARCore enabled devices. Looking at the list of supported devices in his ARCore documentation on Google, it’s been quite a while already, including his original Pixel phone, his second-generation iPhone SE, and even his iPhone 6S. It seems to include smartphones and tablets that are using.

