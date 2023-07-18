ADAB Innovations > U.S. Air Force Central > 380AEW View Article





United Arab Emirates, Al Dhafra Air Base —

Innovation is more than just a buzzword for the U.S. Air Force. Airman creativity continues to propel the military forward, and even in the deployed environment, their innovation is key to efficient and effective mission execution.

The Phantom WERX Innovation Lab, opening in September 2022, enables Airmen to hone their ideas and deliver tangible, achievable improvements to their units, squadrons, bases, and even the Air Force.

“Airmen are the solution to all our problems,” Sergeant said. Directed by Ryan Powers, Phantom WERX. “Airmen at all levels have the knowledge and skills they need to find solutions that meet mission requirements. As an innovation cell, we help aircrews identify mission limiting factors and It allows us to create meaningful solutions.”

Small offices of innovators and collaborators thrive through teamwork and structured process improvement techniques. This is the approach we need to evolve with future mission demands.

“Technology is always changing, and we have to change with it to stay competitive,” Teck said. Sergeant Edgar Miller, Phantom WERX augmenter belonging to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. “It is important to add value through change. The more innovative we are, the more agile we are.”

From 3D printed creations like ammunition-counting sprockets that save 23 man-hours each week to enterprise-level solutions designed to help airmen weather the heat of deployment, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab is dedicated to helping airmen has managed the production of 29 projects generated by , of which 16 have been completed and implemented.

Through Phantom WERX, Airmen also have access to AFWERX-level resources such as refineries and Tesseracts. With teams of experts and engineers, these programs are designed to accelerate innovation, allowing you to upgrade simple prototypes to fully realized, workable products.

“I think of innovation as a mindset that doesn’t settle for stagnation as an airman, a factory, or an organization,” said Capt. Seth Wynn, Phantom Welkes operations officer. “Innovation is always looking for ways to improve its processes and make them faster and more efficient. Continuous improvement.”

There are currently only two aviators assigned to the Phantom WERX, but their innovative spirit is contagious. The list of Team ADAB members who volunteer as innovation enhancers continues to grow.

“Since joining Phantom WERX, I have learned a lot, not only on the innovation side, but also on the professional side,” says Tech. Sergeant Mariana Hernandez-Chavez, Phantom WERX Augmenter of the 380th ELRS. “Airmen are smart, and innovation empowers them to find easier, more productive ways to do their jobs.”

Whether implementing cost-effective and creative solutions such as reusing unused sunshades to protect aviators working in security huts, or leveraging the commercial industry to develop new equipment. Phantom Welkes’ ability to harness the limitless resources of aviator creativity will continue to benefit ADAB for many years to come. come.

“This is your innovation cell, not ours,” Powers said. “This is not three guys in a room with a whiteboard trying to change the Air Force. Program he needs you as manager, developer or innovator.”

To start innovating with Phantom WERX, interested individuals can visit the lab Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm or email [email protected] ) to submit your ideas.

