



This part is marked as consumer electronics and will be shipped through Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In reality, they feed Russian military suppliers. Western countries are struggling with repression.

The Kremlin is still hungry for Western electronics as Russia rains missiles on Ukrainian cities. Russian military weapons deployed in Ukraine, including Iran’s drones, are laden with dual-purpose components, including microchips from major US and European manufacturers such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

A key node in this network is Central Asia. Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, European Union exports of dual-use technology used in Russian military munitions to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have surged, our RFE/RL team research finds bottom.

During the same period, Kyrgyz and Kazakhstani exports of the same category of electronics to Russia surged. Russian customers include electronics suppliers associated with the Kremlin’s war machine. According to RFE/RL reporters, one buyer is openly bragging about being able to import Western electronics.

US, EU and UK officials look to diplomacy to curb trade. Rather than subject Central Asian governments and companies to secondary sanctions, it held high-level consultations and tightened export controls to curb the influx of Western dual-use electronics.

The aim at this point is not to punish Kyrgyzstan, but really to provide the information necessary to prevent Kyrgyzstan from becoming a venue for sanctions evasion, said Leslie Bigely, the US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. What I often bring up is that this is important and that the United States is watching.

Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which participate in re-export markets for sanctioned Western electronics, say they have not done anything illegal. After all, neither government participates in Western sanctions against Russia, and both are members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union. At the same time, Central Asian officials say they want to work with the US and EU to block the transfer of dual-use technology to Russia.

We intend to comply with sanctions. “We are part of an economic alliance with Russia, Belarus and other countries, but we are also part of the international community,” said Timur Suleimenov, chief of staff to Kazakhstan’s president Kasim Jomart Tokayev. The last thing we want is for secondary US and EU sanctions to be applied against Kazakhstan.

The EU has tightened loopholes that allow dual-use technology to flow to Russia via third countries. The ban on the transport of dual-use goods and high-tech products within Russian territory is aimed at ensuring that such goods do not fall off trucks in Russia on their way to third countries. Despite this assurance, multiple Central Asian re-export business officials told RFE/RL reporters that the dual-use goods ordered by Kazakhstani and Kyrgyz buyers from Western suppliers were actually delivered to Russian customers. Said it was dropped in transit.

In the 11th round of Russia-related sanctions enacted last month, the EU also reserved the right, as a last resort, to ban the export of classified technology to countries that are used to evade sanctions. A businessman exporting Western dual-use technology to Russia told reporters he would win the Whack-a-Mole game. Whatever obstacles they throw in front of us, we’ll get around them, he said.

Washington and Brussels enjoy greater influence over firms within the procurement chains within their respective jurisdictions. The US sanctioned Estonia-based company Elmec Trade OU in May for shipping US-made electronics to Russia, but the EU has yet to target the company. The US government has also sanctioned Elmec’s Russian trading partners, electronics importers Kbazar and Spetsvoltazy.

Stay up to date

Sign up below to receive the latest news, events and more.

An RFE/RL investigation revealed that another Baltic supplier, OTK Group SIA, provides dual-use technology to these two Russian companies. One had close ties to the same Russian company that boasts the ability to import Western electronics after Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The listed founders and directors of the Latvian company are Russian citizens and have held various roles at the Russian supplier ITC Electronics.

Both the EU and the US have sanctioned two of the ITC’s major customers for manufacturing navigation systems and other technology for Russian warships. According to customs records, the Latvian company was shipping licensed dual-use technology on behalf of a Kazakhstani company that was sanctioned by Ukraine.

This was just one of the arrangements the reporter discovered for shipping licensed electronics to Russia via Central Asia. Others include:

A Kyrgyz company set up shortly after Russia’s invasion in February 2022 shipped sanctioned Western electronics to a Russian company also set up shortly after the invasion. The company’s director is an employee of a Russian communications equipment factory that Washington says develops items and technology for the Russian military. Kazakhstan’s official partner, a Russian electronics supplier with commercial ties to the Russian Ministry of Defense, shipped analog devices transceivers of the same type that Ukraine recovered from the Russian T-72B3M tank. Another Kazakhstani firm was incorporated less than three weeks after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine by a Russian electronics supplier whose previous clients were associated with Russia’s defense sector. Since January this year, the Kazakhstani company has sent to Russia at least 270 dual-use items deemed high priority by the US government for use by the Russian military.

It will be impossible for Washington and Brussels to completely block the delivery of Western consumer electronics to Russia. This is especially true given procurement networks that route through China and India, which are also not parties to the sanctions targeting Moscow.

But the West could still impair Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine by tightening export controls. “What we are trying to do is make supply chains more difficult, longer supply chains, more risk and less certainty,” said London-based Security and Defense. said James Byrne, director of open source intelligence and analytics. Think tank RUSI.

Enforcement efforts could be improved, especially in Europe, experts say. Maria Shagina, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Berlin, predicts 2023 will be the year sanctions are enforced. National governments’ capacities vary among member states. Leveling the playing field, establishing better cross-border coordination and harmonizing laws are key.

Karl Schleck is an award-winning investigative journalist and corporate editor for RFE/RL. He has covered Russia and the former Soviet Union for over 20 years, including 10 years in Moscow. He has led investigations into corruption, nepotism and disinformation campaigns in Russia and Central Asia, as well as poison attacks against Kremlin opponents and the assassination of Iranian defectors in the West.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/central-asian-whack-a-mole-western-tech-evades-sanctions-feeds-russian-war-machine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos