Vector incorporates Telefnica Tech and Geotab solutions into its fleet





Telefnica Tech and Geotab announce collaboration with Vector to improve vehicle efficiency, safety and sustainability. Telefnica Tech provides comprehensive fleet management services for his Vector vehicles in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Muraga, Seville and Valencia. The solution includes various components such as IoT connectivity, devices and telematics platform. As a result, Vector has been able to reduce his CO2 emissions by 20 tons per year across his over 3,000 VTC vehicles.

As part of the trio’s commitment to sustainable mobility, data provided by Telefnica Tech and Geotab solutions enables Vector’s vehicles to save between 14,000 and 18,000 liters of fuel per month, which is economically viable. means more than 200,000 liters of fuel savings. Year.

Another key challenge that Vector faced with this arrangement was reducing the idle time between trips, the amount of time drivers spend traveling without passengers. The solution therefore gives Vector access to all the information it needs to optimize and minimize wait times, relevant data such as distance traveled, parking locations and times, and history of each vehicle’s movements. increase.

Committed to improving driving safety through technology

Proprietary algorithms and accelerometer data enabled Vector to perform a comprehensive reconstruction of any incident, resulting in improved passenger safety on any trip.

Vector’s CIO, Manuel Delgado, commented: With measurement systems such as Telefnica Tech and Geotab, you can record valuable data and adjust your strategy according to the results obtained. Moreover, the technology has become a key factor towards vehicle electrification and building a sustainable, digital and high-quality sector. ”

Gonzalo Martin-Villa, CEO of IoT and Big Data at Telefnica Tech, said: “We are extremely proud that Vector has chosen our fleet management solution to increase vehicle efficiency and reduce environmental impact. It’s another example of how it’s helping us transform our business model and make us more competitive.”

Ivn Lequerica, Geotab’s Vice President of Southern and Western Europe, added: “Technology plays a crucial role in promoting more efficient, sustainable and safe mobility in Spain. Data analysis allows us to monitor vehicle movement and identify areas for improvement. More and more passenger carriers will use vehicle data to reduce costs and improve their sustainability footprint.Leading multi-mobility companies like Vector are revolutionizing mobility in our country. We’re glad you’re betting on our technology to keep delivering.

Accelerating decarbonization in the transport sector

With more than 3.6 million connected vehicles worldwide, Geotab is empowering the transportation sector by providing a comprehensive set of data-driven tools and information to support vehicles on the road to sustainability. We are uniquely positioned to help accelerate decarbonization (including electric vehicle adoption reports). Expand electrification and innovation through cooperation in education and research projects.

Vector, on the other hand, is the fleet that leads the way in sustainability and electrification in the Spanish VTC sector. Currently, more than 95% of Vector’s fleet bears his ECO or Zero label, compared to less than 5% of his fleet in Spain. The Spanish company is reducing emissions by increasing the proportion of vehicles with zero labels, such as 100% electric and hydrogen vehicles, year by year.

As a leader in digital transformation, Telefnica Tech has a portfolio of innovative technology solutions to optimize and make the mobility sector more sustainable. Telefnica Tech’s fleet management solution using Geotab technology improves fleet efficiency and reduces operating costs by up to 15% through the deployment of IoT sensors and advanced data analytics with advanced big data and artificial intelligence technology. of fuel savings.

